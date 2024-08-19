Is it possible to rename and change the icon of an installed PWA?
bastionntb
Hello, I have a need of PWA apps to be able to be renamed and as an added bonus, would be amazing if I could also change the icon of that PWA.
As it stands right now, I have a personal mail account and a work email account, but it's the same site (outlook), so installing both as a PWA, it will name the site exactly the same for both, and additionally the icon will look identical.
I tried to find other posts on this, but was unsuccessful.
Is it possible to accomplish what I'm trying?
Thank you
Edit: Also, in arch at least, when I have two profiles, it won't show the profile icon in addition to the vivaldi icon, similar to what edge does when you have multiple profiles. Is there a way to get this functionality as well?
bastionntb
Bumping
Any hints or anywhere for me to look to get this functionality maybe?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@bastionntb Well, I don't know how it works in your OS, but on Windows a .lnk file (shortcut) is created on the desktop. This shortcut has an icon reference like this:
%USERPROFILE%\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Web Applications\_crx_ooneffjahgdnmeoplmajpldbabdbnlhf\Vivaldi Forum.ico
This links to a folder within the Vivaldi Default folder.
I could change this reference to any ICO file I wanted or change the file itself.
This will not change the icon of the running PWA process, but in the same folder there is also:
Manifest Resources\ooneffjahgdnmeoplmajpldbabdbnlhf
Containing several icons in PNG format, these appear to be used for the running process icon.
So it's really up to you to do the same research on your OS and figure out how to change icons of shortcuts.
bastionntb
I suppose that's good enough, honestly. Thank you for offering that idea up.
In case anyone else wants to know, the same paths can be found on Linux here:
/home/$USER/.config/vivaldi/Default/Web Applications/Manifest Resources/<APPID>/Icons/
Thank you.