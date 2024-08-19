Hello, I have a need of PWA apps to be able to be renamed and as an added bonus, would be amazing if I could also change the icon of that PWA.

As it stands right now, I have a personal mail account and a work email account, but it's the same site (outlook), so installing both as a PWA, it will name the site exactly the same for both, and additionally the icon will look identical.

I tried to find other posts on this, but was unsuccessful.

Is it possible to accomplish what I'm trying?

Thank you

Edit: Also, in arch at least, when I have two profiles, it won't show the profile icon in addition to the vivaldi icon, similar to what edge does when you have multiple profiles. Is there a way to get this functionality as well?