[Improvement] Switching Workspaces using Mouse Wheel too sensative when using touchpad to scroll
When using touch pad with 2 fingers to scroll Workspaces area, It's too sensative, it often scroll pass 2 or more workspaces with very little distance on touch pad. Making this function almost imposibble to use.
Hope this would have lower scroll sensativity value when using touch pad
Current Version Info
6.8.3381.53 (Stable channel) (arm64) on MacOS 14.6.1
@NimitzDEV said in [Improvement] Switching Workspaces using Mouse Wheel too sensative when using touchpad to scroll:
I'd like to know what that is. I have two workspaces on Vivaldi, but a two-finger swipe doesn't works as the "Back" and "Forward" functions.
@ryofurue said in [Improvement] Switching Workspaces using Mouse Wheel too sensative when using touchpad to scroll:
Hi, you have to enable this feature under Settings > Tabs > Workspaces > Switch Workspaces using Mouse Wheel.
Then you can put cursor on top of the Workspaces area and use mouse or touch pad to scroll between workspaces.