Working with Vivaldi is still cumbersome for creators of filter lists.

When I add or edit new filters, I have to delete my filter lists and add them again manually in order to see how many filters are valid/invalid/not supported.

It would be great if you could update the filter lists in the settings:

(1) update all filter lists

(2) Right click on filter list - update filter list

In addition, a second item in the context menu that shows the status after the update (valid/invalid/not supported) would be helpful. This could be a small popup like when adding.