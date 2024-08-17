Adblock: Display the status of filter lists retrospectively
sdtbluethink Supporters
Working with Vivaldi is still cumbersome for creators of filter lists.
When I add or edit new filters, I have to delete my filter lists and add them again manually in order to see how many filters are valid/invalid/not supported.
It would be great if you could update the filter lists in the settings:
(1) update all filter lists
(2) Right click on filter list - update filter list
In addition, a second item in the context menu that shows the status after the update (valid/invalid/not supported) would be helpful. This could be a small popup like when adding.
barbudo2005
This is the way:
sdtbluethink Supporters
@barbudo2005
Hey, yes. I'm using it at the moment too. But manifest v3 is coming. In future you will only be able to use uBlock lite.
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/ublock-origin-lite/ddkjiahejlhfcafbddmgiahcphecmpfh
sdtbluethink Supporters
Vivaldi already have a basic view, but only after adding a custom list one time.