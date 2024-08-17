I don't use the app like YouTube
-
satshow Ambassador
When I search YouTube on Google the app start.
Is it possible to show YouTube in the browser?
-
@satshow enter https://m.youtube.com in the addressbar.
-
satshow Ambassador
@WildEnte Can I disable the adds in vivaldi somewhere?
-
@satshow blocking ads on YouTube seems to be a science and the favorite past time of a lot of people on the Internet. Since the mobile version of Vivaldi does not support extensions, you'll have to find a way blocking the ads by adding some tailored blocklist to the internal ad blocker. There's a recent thread here on the forum that discusses YouTube adblock for the desktop browser, and that seems to be hard enough. Maybe you'll find something that helps in there ... Just 8 pages of discussion so far
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94832/youtube-block-ads-with-native-ad-blocker
-
barbudo2005
Newpipe is the way.
Look this post: