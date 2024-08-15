Bookmarks AI sorting/categorization
I would love for Vivaldi to have the same sorting capability like https://zenmarkai.com/ - only with a local AI engine for better privacy (like raindrop.io).
The feature does NOT entail the ability to snapshot/save entire webpages or anything like that, I simply want on-the-fly-AI-sorting-into-categories when adding a bookmark.
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@dupl099 Anything With AI in it will likely Get in the Nice to have or Not Happening Category
@mikeyb2001 you are possibly right, but I think this feature is truly useful and innovative if privacy respecting and integrated in the browser.
Bookmarks are at a standstill - no one ever really ”solved it” and it continues to be a mess for everyone. Add a proper search field into the Bookmars Bar on top of the categorization and it will be a winner.
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@dupl099 use bookmark: search query in Quick Command