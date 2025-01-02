History Panel | Missing Today's Activity
-
LorenAmelang
History Panel is missing today's activity until date selection is changed
Since I updated to:
Vivaldi 6.8.3381.48 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 79dc6e3dc75f1ca82759568b8aaa16287cbeedb4
OS Linux
When I open the History Panel for the first time at any point in a new day, the history stops at the end of yesterday. Even if it is set to Today, yesterday's activity is the newest shown. I have to choose some other setting to see today's activity. Once that is visible, it updates properly for the rest of the day.
Yes, the computer was suspended at the end of the previous day, and awakened today with Vivaldi untouched, but that always worked fine until this latest version.
I can only imagine this is a small bug...
--
ModEdit: Title
-
@LorenAmelang Current 6.9.3447.48 has fixed a history issue as i know.
-
@DoctorG
I now have
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.6 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 63217596240dd9d59679a479643371d34e73b5b9
OS Linux
Still same problem, no matter how I open the panel.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@LorenAmelang
HI, it this only from one day to the next or does this happen if you suspend for a few hours too?
-
Only appears if the computer is suspended overnight. I can't say for sure if that means 23:59 to 00:00, I think I've seen it when the suspend was after midnight, and the panel was still a day behind the next morning. But that might be wrong...
For sure I can suspend many times during a day and the panel keeps updating.
Tried the History tab - it opened showing last week, like the panel, but when I forced it ahead it showed today's actions. (Those "panel is missing" lines are this forum page I visited, not an error message...)
Choosing "Yesterday" in the panel header does show the correct yesterday.
Choosing "Date Range" in the panel header and including today's date shows actual Today info.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@LorenAmelang
OK, I will start a test today 23:50 local time and suspend for 20 minutes.
Cheers, mib
-
Tried this on my RasPi with the new Vivaldi:
The big History tab updates itself, but the History panel doesn't.
Re-selecting "Today" still gets yesterday.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@LorenAmelang
I am sorry, forget to get back to you.
Testing on Linux with hibernating in the afternoon and wake up 03:00 AM shows an updated history panel.
So I cant reproduce this on Linux x86.
Maybe your history database is broken, move the files History and History-journal to a save place.
Vivaldi create new files at next start, then you can test this overnight.
-
@mib2berlin I guess hibernating is different from my suspending Arch Linux, or leaving the Debian RasPi on 24/7. I checked the Pi again this morning, and saw the same thing - History tab updated, History panel not. Even though all the synced activity from gazp9 showed in the Pi panel once I changed from Today to Yesterday and back to Today.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@LorenAmelang
Hm, there are to was to hibernate, write RAM to disk and switch off the system or keep RAM and switch off the rest of the system.
The first is slower at start but should be the same for the data keeped.
No idea why this not work for you, sorry.
Cheers, mib
-
In case anyone is following the details... If I leave the RasPi Vivaldi open with the History panel visible when I disconnect from VNC (the Pi is fully on 24/7), it will have updated Today when I connect the next day. If Vivaldi is not the top visible app, or the panel is not left open, it will not update.
-
Just in case anyone else is following this, it is still happening with
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.26 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 26763adab535f6390a3e3799d119dda22b2bf8f8
OS Linux
If Vivaldi is not the top visible application while the date changes, it does not notice a date change. The gazp9 is suspended while this happens, but the RasPi is fully awake!
Closing and restarting Vivaldi immediately loads today's date - and shows all the previously invisible history.