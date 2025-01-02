Only appears if the computer is suspended overnight. I can't say for sure if that means 23:59 to 00:00, I think I've seen it when the suspend was after midnight, and the panel was still a day behind the next morning. But that might be wrong...

For sure I can suspend many times during a day and the panel keeps updating.

Tried the History tab - it opened showing last week, like the panel, but when I forced it ahead it showed today's actions. (Those "panel is missing" lines are this forum page I visited, not an error message...)

Choosing "Yesterday" in the panel header does show the correct yesterday.

Choosing "Date Range" in the panel header and including today's date shows actual Today info.