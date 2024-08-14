Unsolved What is the BEST 3rd party spam service to use with Vivaldi that FULFILLS this ONE requirement?
-
note: I love gmail spam handling, but I don't want to use gmail.
I have a bunch of yahoo accounts and they are absolutely terrible, not only do they capture some incoming normal messags on a regular basis and put them in the spam folder.. THEY ALSO CAPTURE OUTGOING... this is a travesty, I don't believe that such a thing should happen unless maybe it was a very good spam filter that would catch actual spam.. but what is happening is a lot of my important questions to various companies, or even requests for refunding bus tickets, etc... get caught in the spam folder, even though they are outgoing messages.. and this causes headaches as you can well imagine.. mail shouldn't be this stressful. This of course is not Vivaldi's fault but I would like to find a service that works well with Vivaldi and DOES NOT EVER flag legitimate outgoing messages as spam
also I don't want to have to train the system, at least on outgoing. gmail works incredible, I don't know why yahoo, which has a huge # of accounts, can't implement something similar.. but anyhow.. yahoo of course is dead to me.
So what about fastmail? or anything else that can be recommended that for sure doesnt' flat legit outgoing as spam? I don't mind paying but only if it doesn't do this.
note: my understanding is Vialdi doesn't do any spam filtering of its own, please correct if wrong.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@dalinar A user should not have to train it on outgoing, only on incoming.
When using Yahoo and/or AOL through their web sites, marking an Inbox e-mail as Spam, will move it to the Spam folder and should also train their spam filters in the process, to prevent similar messages in the future from reaching Inboxes.
According to this Yahoo Help page, they recommend not managing spam with third-party clients. However, it does not state either way, whether marking a message as spam using a third-party client, will train their spam filters.
If it were me, I would still use Vivaldi Mail to mark any obvious spam messages and see how it goes. I am on some mailing lists using an address hosted at AOL, some of the messages make it to the Inbox and others from the same list go into Spam. I am using Vivaldi Mail to mark those list messages in Spam, as Not Spam and there has been an improvement in the number of messages successfully arriving in the Inbox.
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
Set up a Gmail Purely to Forward all your mail through and you can take advantage of the gmail filtering without actually using the Gmail address as the one people send things to