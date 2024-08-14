note: I love gmail spam handling, but I don't want to use gmail.

I have a bunch of yahoo accounts and they are absolutely terrible, not only do they capture some incoming normal messags on a regular basis and put them in the spam folder.. THEY ALSO CAPTURE OUTGOING... this is a travesty, I don't believe that such a thing should happen unless maybe it was a very good spam filter that would catch actual spam.. but what is happening is a lot of my important questions to various companies, or even requests for refunding bus tickets, etc... get caught in the spam folder, even though they are outgoing messages.. and this causes headaches as you can well imagine.. mail shouldn't be this stressful. This of course is not Vivaldi's fault but I would like to find a service that works well with Vivaldi and DOES NOT EVER flag legitimate outgoing messages as spam

also I don't want to have to train the system, at least on outgoing. gmail works incredible, I don't know why yahoo, which has a huge # of accounts, can't implement something similar.. but anyhow.. yahoo of course is dead to me.

So what about fastmail? or anything else that can be recommended that for sure doesnt' flat legit outgoing as spam? I don't mind paying but only if it doesn't do this.

note: my understanding is Vialdi doesn't do any spam filtering of its own, please correct if wrong.