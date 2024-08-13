@Menno555 Hi, you should learn to do what I do - press F4 to close the panel + panel bar directly. After a while it become muscle memory anyway.

Actually this is an old pet peeve of mine, the show panel hotkey is not a toggle as it should be - I even reported a bug years ago:

VB-51443 Show panel hotkey is not a toggle as it should be.

Or look into floating panels, then they disappear once focus is back on the page.

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/panels/

Of course, if you don't use the side panels at all, just unmap the hotkeys, enable the downloads popup instead and use the full history manager. There's lots of options once you learn to look in the settings.