Hi there!

I'm writing this after searching this forum and Google for quite a while without finding an answer to my question, so I apologize if this has been asked before.

I just installed Vivaldi yesterday and have been using it for a day. Coming from Arc and Edge, I've really missed the side panel opening on hover. It's a clever way to save space with minimal effort! I know this isn't possible without a CSS mod, but as a complete newbie to programming, I could really use some help. I'm on version 6.8.3381.53 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Any tips would be appreciated!