As I mentioned, the buttons are not actually in the container, therefore they are not in the DOM.

Yes, but here's code from common.css :

.mac#browser .window-buttongroup, .linux.alt#browser .window-buttongroup { transform-origin: top left; }

So that's the code that moves the buttons to the top left. And if you can move an element, it should be possible to do other things like hiding it ( display: none; and possibly changing its position to absolute ( position: absolute ) and the setting the top offset like top: 5px or something to fix the misalignment.

EDIT: In fact, if I force the container to be at its absolutely smallest size possible (0x0), this happens:

Yes, looks like the buttons are just rendered on top of the element, natively.

This is the code for the width and margins:

:not(.fullscreen)#browser.mac .window-buttongroup { position: relative; display: inline-flex; min-width: calc(54px / var(--uiZoomLevel)); margin-top: calc(13px / var(--uiZoomLevel)); margin-left: calc(8px / var(--uiZoomLevel)); } :not(.fullscreen)#browser.mac .window-buttongroup.on-mainbar { margin-top: 0; margin-right: 18px; } .tabs-top:not(.fullscreen)#browser.mac .window-buttongroup { margin-left: calc(13px / var(--uiZoomLevel)); }

Playing with the margin values would likely get the element to move so it can be placed correctly on top of the address bar when it's made lower.