pinned tabs turn into 'about:blank'
With the latest update all of my pinned tabs have turned into 'about:blank' tabs. I restored the pinned tabs, but on reboot they reverted back to 'about:blank' again.
@Silver2 Today's Update on Ubuntu 22 LTS from 6.8.3381.50 to 6.8.3381.53 (debian package installed) worked nice, all my workspaces and pinned tabs were intact.
Do you use any extensions to show new tab or change startpage?
I use multiple extensions, and I've been using them for years. Mainly blockers.
@Silver2 Do the pinned tabs works again after starting in shell with
vivaldi --disable-extensions
Just to check if a extension kills all your tabs.
But i think you can restore you last session in Session Panel. I hope you had it activated.
⇒ https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/sessions-panel/
@DoctorG, I set my Vivaldi to --disable-extensions, rebooted, and they stayed put without becoming 'about:blank' tabs. But now I'm being bombarded with advertisements and I'm being tracked.
@Silver2 Tha disable-extesiosn was only for a test if a extension cause the trouble.
Now start vivaldi without the paramater.
Open Extension Manager (Ctrl+Shift+E) in a extra tab.
Disable all extensions.
Enable one.
Check if tabs loaad correct.
Enable next extension.
Check if tabs load correct.
If not you have caught the bad extension.
Redo the steps until all is ok or bad extension found.
@DoctorG, I added back 3 pinned tabs, and re-activated my extensions, and now the pinned tabs are being persistent. But all extensions are all still activated. I'll have to see if the pinned tabs stick around now, as I didn't deactivate any of the extensions.