Greetings,

I just installed Vivaldi and have been exploring the settings. I love how it is designed with customization in mind. The huge list of customizable keyboard shortcuts is one impressive feature.

Until ~6 or 7 years ago, I regularly used the domain expansion shortcut in Firefox (Cmd+Enter), until one update suddenly took my shortcut away, forcing Ctrl+Enter instead. As I recall, there was like a 15-years long bug open where the issue was hotly debated, until (as typical of Mozilla) the devs said Ctrl+Enter is now the shortcut, no configuration will be allowed. We have to be like other browsers, we have to be like Windows, it shouldn't matter, you'll get used to it.

The problem is that there are 2 Cmd keys on a mac keyboard, but only 1 Ctrl key. I always used the right Cmd key making it a one-handed shortcut; it's easier for me to do. The change made it into a two-handed key combination. I'm not complaining just to be difficult, but the reality is I just haven't used that shortcut anymore. I have kept missing it for all these years though.

So when I went to configure Vivaldi, my heart leapt when I saw the keyboard shortcuts - you've allowed shortcuts to be set for everything one could imagine! Oh, except for domain expansion. That's Ctrl+Enter -- you'll use it, and you'll like it. Why?

I know this wasn't a decision made specifically to piss me off, but it sure feels like it. Why this one key combination out of the huge list of shortcuts can't be configured? I love Firefox, but I expect Mozilla to be the ones to tell me they're forcing it for my own good, please don't tell me the same!