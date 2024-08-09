Anybody able to help with Raspberry Pi?
Off topic...
Recently I was gifted Raspberry Pi 4B that was no longer being used.
It came with the full Raspberry Pi OS on a Micro SD,
a wireless mouse and dongle for the PI, a WiFi dongle for the Pi, Power Cord and Switch and wireless keyboard.
My friend told me just to connect to my network and I could start using it.
My network cant seem to find it !!
I have tried using my modem/router, and various scanning tools to find it, to no avail. Even hooked it to my laptop with an ethernet cord with no luck.
I am no network guru and am at my whit's end.
Have watched youtube videos and read so many articles which were of no help. :hair_pulling !!
Anybody have any suggestions?
Any ideas greatly apprciated.
@greybeard Haven't used a Pi for a few years, but might be able to help some.
Are you trying to SSH into it or are you plugging a monitor into it to use the GUI?
Plugging a monitor in is probably the best method if you are still trying to figure out how to use it, and if there is some networking issue going on, then you wouldn't be able to SSH into it anyway. Only problem is you might need a Micro-HDMI cable or adapter.
Pathduck
Some friend eh.
"Just plug it in" 'e says!
Yeah plugging it into a display would be the best way to go.
Or you could do a network scan with Zenmap, a GUI for nmap. Just run it and fill in your local network's IP range like
192.168.0.*and set Profile to Quick Scan. You'll get a nice list of all devices on the network with their open ports. So if the device is online, it should show there, hopefully with port 22 (ssh) open.
https://nmap.org/zenmap/
Hope your "friend" gave you the login as well
edwardp
In the Linux section, I was trying to help a user with Vivaldi on a Raspberry Pi 3, without success. The current Vivaldi version will not run on it.
@nomadic The object is to use my laptop monitor however I'm not sure that's possible.
The issue is finding the device (Pi)
If I do a network scan, turn th Pi on and wait for a few minutes for it boot up, then do another network scan it is still not there.
It should show a Hostname of "raspberrypi.local" but nothing even similar to SSH to.
Linu74
Stupid question, but is the SD card really in the right place in the SD card slot?
You can install the Raspberry Pi OS on the SD card yourself and then switch on and configure SSH in preparation. To do this, install rpi-imager.
Easy to use and the Rasperry Pi OS can be downloaded during installation.
Linu74
@Linu74
Yep. Checked through all that. It is in and seated properly.
I will say I am not a fan of the USB C power connection though. Espcially with the switch attached. Two points of mediocre connections in my view.