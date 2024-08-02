I have been using Vivaldi on my Raspberry Pi since ~2017 but tried recently on a Pi3 (running Bullseye fully updated) and it appears to start (showing hourglass) then eventually stops. There do not seem to be any logs.

Chromium works (admittedly glacially slow).

Investigating I tried on a Pi3B+ (running Bookworm 64 bit) which also failed.

Any ideas? What is the latest version which works?

It does work on a Pi4 (running Bookworm 64 bit) .

Update: Vivaldi seems to be objecting that the profile was in use on a Pi4; previously there was an option to override, but NOTHING is displayed.

I deleted Vivaldi & ALL config/cache and did a fresh install and it now generates a blank window but nothing else.

I repeat my original question What is the latest version which works? (on Pi3/3+)

I have reverted to Firefox which does work.