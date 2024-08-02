Vivaldi does not work on Raspberry Pi 3
I have been using Vivaldi on my Raspberry Pi since ~2017 but tried recently on a Pi3 (running Bullseye fully updated) and it appears to start (showing hourglass) then eventually stops. There do not seem to be any logs.
Chromium works (admittedly glacially slow).
Investigating I tried on a Pi3B+ (running Bookworm 64 bit) which also failed.
Any ideas? What is the latest version which works?
It does work on a Pi4 (running Bookworm 64 bit) .
Update: Vivaldi seems to be objecting that the profile was in use on a Pi4; previously there was an option to override, but NOTHING is displayed.
I deleted Vivaldi & ALL config/cache and did a fresh install and it now generates a blank window but nothing else.
I repeat my original question What is the latest version which works? (on Pi3/3+)
I have reverted to Firefox which does work.
edwardp Ambassador
@Milliways There is a Vivaldi Help page on running Vivaldi on Raspberry Pi.
@edwardp This seems to be about installing Vivaldi. I installed it years ago on Raspberry Pi reference 2021-10-30 and regularly update.
I now have
lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 25 2021-11-09 13:21 /usr/bin/vivaldi -> /etc/alternatives/vivaldi -> /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable -> /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi
The last dated 2024-07-17 11:56
At some stage it just stopped working (I don't actually use the Pi3 often, and rarely in GUI mode)
On Pi3+ I have:-
ll /usr/bin/vivaldi /etc/alternatives/vivaldi /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi
lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 23 2023-10-06 06:02 /etc/alternatives/vivaldi -> /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable*
-rwxr-xr-x 1 root root 3300 2024-07-17 11:56 /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi*
lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 25 2023-10-06 06:02 /usr/bin/vivaldi -> /etc/alternatives/vivaldi*
lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 20 2024-07-17 11:56 /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable -> /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi*
This DOESN'T WORK but identical on Pi4 does.
edwardp Ambassador
I have found a few articles online regarding installing Vivaldi on Raspberry Pi (2 and 3) from 2017, but it's possible that Raspberry Pi 3 might no longer be supported.
lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 25 2021-11-09 13:21 /usr/bin/vivaldi -> /etc/alternatives/vivaldi -> /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable -> /opt/vivaldi/vivaldiis a symbolic link (symlink). The
lat the beginning signifies that it's a link.
Are you getting any output running
vivaldiin a terminal?
edwardp Ambassador
@Milliways I've asked the Linux devs if they could look at this thread.