I don't use panels. I don't mind having the panels sidebar, once I've right-clicked on all the non-monochrome icons and removed them, as it's not too visually intrusive.

HOWEVER, as extensions are updating to Manifest V3, every extension that has a panel gets its icon re-added to the sidebar each time it updates to a new version.

Worse, when this happens, a panel (not always the one from the extension that updated, either) is opened, and I have to close the panel. In every Vivaldi window, separately.

I've reported this as VB-108469, but until it's fixed — is there a way for me to just turn Panels off completely? It seems odd that a browser with this many configuration options doesn't allow that…