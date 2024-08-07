@mikeyb2001 I have mapped my hotkeys like:

History Rewind: Shift+Z

Fast Forward: Shift+X

I have also edited the context menu for the Back/Forward buttons to add FF/RWD.

I don't use Rewind that much, but FF is really useful, even on sites like this.

I can go to for instance:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/recent

And then press Shift+X and load:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/recent?page=2

It works great on (some) image galleries as well. I think the FF function does some "guesswork" to determine what's the next link from the name, or if the web developer has had the sense to add a rel="next" attribute to the link. Unfortunately, today's web devs seem to have forgotten or no longer care about such accessibility features in their code.

Hitting Space on the bottom of a document is also supposed to trigger FF if it can detect a "next" link, but this seems to fail a lot.

This feature is something old Opera had too, before it was nerfed in 2013.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eAJssU04uZQ