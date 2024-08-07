What are the Fast forward and rewind Buttons? Redundant with Back and Foward
Question in title
@mikeyb2001 Not redundant, some people like it. They're not enabled by default.
Read:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/navigation/fast-forward-rewind/
oh ok thanks now i feel dumb i didnt check there first i normally do
@mikeyb2001 I have mapped my hotkeys like:
History Rewind:
Shift+Z
Fast Forward:
Shift+X
I have also edited the context menu for the Back/Forward buttons to add FF/RWD.
I don't use Rewind that much, but FF is really useful, even on sites like this.
I can go to for instance:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/recent
And then press
Shift+Xand load:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/recent?page=2
It works great on (some) image galleries as well. I think the FF function does some "guesswork" to determine what's the next link from the name, or if the web developer has had the sense to add a
rel="next"attribute to the link. Unfortunately, today's web devs seem to have forgotten or no longer care about such accessibility features in their code.
Hitting Space on the bottom of a document is also supposed to trigger FF if it can detect a "next" link, but this seems to fail a lot.
This feature is something old Opera had too, before it was nerfed in 2013.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eAJssU04uZQ
@Pathduck Strange, rel="prev" is not detected in Vivaldi? Or do i miss something?
@DoctorG it goes directly to page one per the help article
No Rewind just goes to the first page in tab history. Opera did that too.
I guess the logic is you can already press Back to go back, there's no need to detect links going back. But if you've never been to the Next link, it can guess.
Seems to work great on your blog too, even if your pagination links lack the rel attribute
@mikeyb2001 No, i mean "prev" in means of page navigation, not in history.
@DoctorG thats what i meant too
@Pathduck Prev is not the same meaning as Back in Navigation
https://html.spec.whatwg.org/multipage/links.html#sequential-link-types
I guess it would make sense if you get a link to for example:
https://stian.sdf.org/gallery/index.php/humor?page=3
Then a "Step Back" feature to detect the previous page link and go there (as per the spec). Would be a nice feature
But it wouldn't be "Rewind" - A rewind is a specific action meant to go to the first page in back history. For those of us who remember VHS or cassette tapes
@Pathduck I guess site-navigation by link attribute rel is not really implemented in Vivaldi.
-
@Pathduck I usually use what I believe is the alternate method by doing a click and hold on the arrows "<>" in the address bar. You get a drop down menu showing all the history entries for current Tab. Then I can pick which one I want or go all the way to first one. My memory isn't what it used to be and the visual list is helpful here
@lfisk You don't need to "long click" (aka hold) just right-click* brings up the same menu
I have added Rewind and Fast Forward to the menu as well
* Unless you're on one of those Mack things with only one button
barbudo2005
Why complicate things, it is better to open links in new tabs.
@Pathduck Yes it does! What I like about Vivaldi is the often many different ways to accomplish the same task. You can pick out which one works best for your muscle memory and/or work flow