Hey @mib2berlin and @edwardp

This is on my own account on OSX.

IMAP Incoming: mail.easywebdesign.no 993 and Outgoing: mail.easywebdesign.no 465

The account which has some glitches.

Vivaldi version: 6.8.3381.50 (Stable channel) (x86_64)

I compose a message. Click the X to close the Drafts tab and it is not seen in the Drafts folder.

AHHH! I go to Email account -> Drafts and it is not there.

But when I go to All Messages -> Drafts it is there.

So the issue here is that drafts do not go into the individual mail account Drafts folder but the All Messages Drafts folder.

I expected it to be like so.

I click to compose a message. Select which mail account address to use as sender. Then click X in the Drafts tab to close the draft and expect it to show in the same sender mail account Drafts folder and not in the All Messages Draft folder.

Nb! I went ahead and changed the title of the thread: Draft mails are not saved to individual email accounts Drafts folder.