Draft mails are not saved to individual email accounts Drafts folder
paaljoachim
I noticed that when writing an email and coming back to it later on that it had disapeared.
I look in the Drafts folder and the folder is empty.
Where do drafts go after I have closed the tab containing the draft? I would expect it to to to the Drafts folder or when clicking the X to close the draft getting a question if I want to save the mail as a draft or trash it.
I did a search and came across this older thread:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/78579/new-emails-not-saving-to-draft-folder
mib2berlin
@paaljoachim
Hi, please always add provider POP or IMAP and the Vivaldi version.
I test with a vivaldi.net IMAP account on Linux, Vivaldi 6.8.3381.50 but got the same with 6.9.
Close the Drafts tab with X leave the message in Drafts, I don't get a message to save/trash, I have to delete the mail manually in Drafts to get it removed.
There was other reports in the forum about this but we never could reproduce it.
Cheers, mib
edwardp Ambassador
@paaljoachim In the Vivaldi Mail client, if you close a tab while drafting a message, the draft should be in All Messages/Drafts.
If you do not see All Messages in the Mail panel, go to Mail/Mail Settings/Mail Panel Order and Visibility and check the box next to All Messages.
paaljoachim
Hey @mib2berlin and @edwardp
This is on my own account on OSX.
IMAP Incoming: mail.easywebdesign.no 993 and Outgoing: mail.easywebdesign.no 465
The account which has some glitches.
Vivaldi version: 6.8.3381.50 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
I compose a message. Click the X to close the Drafts tab and it is not seen in the Drafts folder.
AHHH! I go to Email account -> Drafts and it is not there.
But when I go to All Messages -> Drafts it is there.
So the issue here is that drafts do not go into the individual mail account Drafts folder but the All Messages Drafts folder.
I expected it to be like so.
I click to compose a message. Select which mail account address to use as sender. Then click X in the Drafts tab to close the draft and expect it to show in the same sender mail account Drafts folder and not in the All Messages Draft folder.
Nb! I went ahead and changed the title of the thread: Draft mails are not saved to individual email accounts Drafts folder.
edwardp Ambassador
@paaljoachim said in Draft mails are not saved to individual email accounts Drafts folder:
AHHH! I go to Email account -> Drafts and it is not there.
But when I go to All Messages -> Drafts it is there.
So the issue here is that drafts do not go into the individual mail account Drafts folder but the All Messages Drafts folder.
Correct. I believe this is by design.
It is very easy to go to the account one has active to check the Drafts folder there. I have All Messages in the bottom and had not noticed that it had a Drafts folder until you mentioned it for me.
Should there be a default messages inside all of the individual accounts Drafts folders that drafts are located in the All Messages Draft folder? So that others like myself will understand that drafts are not located inside the individual Drafts folder but in the All Messages Drafts folder.
mib2berlin
@paaljoachim
If you use different accounts to send mails it is much better to have them in one place in my opinion.
I have all my accounts in "All Accounts" and the remaining few custom folders always collapsed and I only work in "All Messages", mostly in "Unread".
Since I left Opera Mail (M2) I had really problems to work with other clients where the mails all over the place.
Now all fine again with M3.
It just take some time to get used to it.
Cheers, mib
I looked through the All Messages to understand.
I see the point of sticking with All Messages -> Unread folder to get a better overview of all the accounts emails that come in. Getting into the habit of using All Messages I would also get into the habit of checking the Drafts folder located there.
Thanks.
The tricky part is that each account has its own Draft folder which will always remain empty with the message:
"No messages in selected view"
--> which really should say
"Check All Messages Drafts folder for possible draft emails."
mib2berlin
@paaljoachim said in Draft mails are not saved to individual email accounts Drafts folder:
"Check All Messages Drafts folder for possible draft emails."
Yes, this would be the best solution.
You can make a feature request, I would support it.
After my last post I deleted the last 4 custom folders I used for Years, no custom folders anymore.
Cheers, mib
Thanks Mib!
I posted a feature request here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100055/individual-mail-accounts-drafts-folder-should-include-message-to-check-all-messages-drafts-folder
yojimbo274064400
Any idea why Vivaldi chose to save draft message under All Message > Drafts instead of the expected All Account > Account Display Name > Drafts folder?
edwardp Ambassador
I do not know.