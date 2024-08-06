I made a draft and clicked the X in the tab to close it. I expected to see the draft in the individual mail account Drafts folder.

Instead I saw this message:

"No messages in selected view"

I was confused and thought I had lost the draft.

I was told that a draft is not added to an individual mail account Drafts folder but to the All Messages -> Drafts folder.

It would be helpful to change the individual Drafts folder message from: "No messages in selected view"

to reflect that drafts are instead added to All Messages Drafts folder.

Having a message similar to this:

"Check All Messages Drafts folder for possible draft emails."

I would then understand that the Drafts folder I have been checking is the wrong Drafts folder to check and that I would have to go to All Messages -> Drafts folder to see the drafts.

Changing the Draft folder message would clear up the confusion I had when I noticed no drafts in the individual mail Drafts folder.

I posted about missing drafts here:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100051/draft-mails-are-not-saved-to-individual-email-accounts-drafts-folder/9