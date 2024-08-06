Individual mail accounts Drafts folder should include message to check All Messages Drafts folder
paaljoachim
I made a draft and clicked the X in the tab to close it. I expected to see the draft in the individual mail account Drafts folder.
Instead I saw this message:
"No messages in selected view"
I was confused and thought I had lost the draft.
I was told that a draft is not added to an individual mail account Drafts folder but to the All Messages -> Drafts folder.
It would be helpful to change the individual Drafts folder message from: "No messages in selected view"
to reflect that drafts are instead added to All Messages Drafts folder.
Having a message similar to this:
"Check All Messages Drafts folder for possible draft emails."
I would then understand that the Drafts folder I have been checking is the wrong Drafts folder to check and that I would have to go to All Messages -> Drafts folder to see the drafts.
Changing the Draft folder message would clear up the confusion I had when I noticed no drafts in the individual mail Drafts folder.
I posted about missing drafts here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100051/draft-mails-are-not-saved-to-individual-email-accounts-drafts-folder/9
This seems to be a duplicate of the Mail draft IMAP sync request.
I suggest upvoting that instead.
mib2berlin
@paaljoachim
Hi, I don't check existing requests, sorry.
Doubles get archived and it has more votes already.
Cheers, mib
paaljoachim
Hey @AltCode and @mib2berlin
I upvoted the other feature request.
I am thinking the developers and designers can just check both feature requests and then decide on what might be best to do in Vivaldi Mail.
Thanks!