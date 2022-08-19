New emails not saving to draft folder
I search for this topic and unable to find anything. I have outlook, gmail and hotmail accounts connected to Vivaldi mail. Everything worked wonderful and then suddenly, new composed mail stop saving to the draft folder. New user about 2 months now, loving the email and the browser! Thanks.
Are the drafts not appearing under All Messages > Drafts?
Does the issue persist if you recreate the account under a new Profile, see User Profiles | Vivaldi Browser Help
trenierllc
I have not tried re-creating the account. I do have messages saved in drafts that I created earlier. Messages I create now in vivaldi do not save or show in drafts. If I create a mail in outlook.com, it will show in Vivaldi drafts.
Also, this is for all email accounts. Outlook, hotmail, gmail and a local email account. So if I have to re-create an account, I would need to do it for all 4 address. So trying to avoid that
Can you follow the instructions here Troubleshooting and Debugging Vivaldi Mail | Vivaldi Browser Help to see if any clue appears in the Console to explain why Vivaldi drafts are not being created anymore.
Thanks so much for the detailed reply. The vivaldi:inspect#apps inspect ****mail.html was empty.
The vivaldi:inspect#extensions was empty.
The 3rd step "view log" brought up several items, but not the two you listed
5browser.html:1 Uncaught (in promise) Error: A listener indicated an asynchronous response by returning true, but the message channel closed before a response was received
bundle.js:1 Checking for inject-all-bundle failed: Cannot access contents of url "chrome://inspect/#apps". Extension manifest must request permission to access this host.
bundle.js:1 Checking for inject-all-bundle failed: Cannot access contents of url "chrome://inspect/#extensions". Extension manifest must request permission to access this host.
bundle.js:1 Checking for inject-all-bundle failed: Cannot access contents of url "chrome://inspect/#devices". Extension manifest must request permission to access this host.
bundle.js:1 Checking for inject-all-bundle failed: Cannot access contents of url "chrome://inspect/#pages". Extension manifest must request permission to access this host.
Please follow the sequence shown below to make sure the correct console output is being viewed:
Do you see activity now?
I see this
I am stumped for the moment but hopefully more knowledgeable forum members will be able to help further.
Thanks so much for the info
we had a conversation in the german section and it ended with a bug report (VB-58948 "[Mail] Drafts should include IMAP drafts folder").
the draft folder is not (any longer?) synced via IMAP , it's more like a local filter
I can find my (online) drafts in the unread section
yojimbo274064400
@derDay Thanks for the info
@derDay It has never been saved online (also not in M2 if I'm not mistaken), and at least I also prefer it to be this way.
I change accounts all the time and would just not want to have mails saved online in an account where they don't belong. At least they would have to be encrypted then...
@jumpsq
ok, but I'm just the bearer of the message I tested it only for the forum
@derDay Too be honest, I really don't understand what your suggesting. Probably just a language barrier, no ones fault. One day I start an email and it saves to a draft folder, the next day it stopped. This is on two PC's running Windows 11. It could have been a Vivaldi update, it could have been a Microsoft update, I do not know. My Gmail account, hotmail account, local ISP account and outlook account, all no longer save to a Draft folder. In my line of work, the draft folder is essential. I'll have to go back to another email program in the time being, no big deal. Thanks all for responding. It's appreciated.
What does this mean and how do I fix it?
[MAIL - imap, bxxxxxxxxins(at)fxxxxxxx.com] UIDPLUS not supported, cannot create imap entries
(anonymous) @ background-common-bundle.js:1