Thanks so much for the detailed reply. The vivaldi:inspect#apps inspect ****mail.html was empty.

The vivaldi:inspect#extensions was empty.

The 3rd step "view log" brought up several items, but not the two you listed

5browser.html:1 Uncaught (in promise) Error: A listener indicated an asynchronous response by returning true, but the message channel closed before a response was received

bundle.js:1 Checking for inject-all-bundle failed: Cannot access contents of url "chrome://inspect/#apps". Extension manifest must request permission to access this host.

bundle.js:1 Checking for inject-all-bundle failed: Cannot access contents of url "chrome://inspect/#extensions". Extension manifest must request permission to access this host.

bundle.js:1 Checking for inject-all-bundle failed: Cannot access contents of url "chrome://inspect/#devices". Extension manifest must request permission to access this host.

bundle.js:1 Checking for inject-all-bundle failed: Cannot access contents of url "chrome://inspect/#pages". Extension manifest must request permission to access this host.