Typing Keen sends me to Runrepeat.com. why?
-
When i type Keen in my search bar the browser directs me to Runrepeat.com and not a list of options as i would expect.
Doesnt matter which search engine i use either.
Works as expected using Chrome and Firefox.
Uninstall Vivaldi and again works ok until i sync my settings and issue returns.
Reset flags, browser history and allowed 3rd party cookies. Also gave trackers blocked and ads.
Cant work out what is causing this annoying issue. No virus detected using Norton.
Any ideas?
-
It's an annoying bug they still haven't fixed. See here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/99431/bug-strange-search-suggestion-blocks-me-searching
-
@Ramouz Hi thanks for that update. I assume Vivaldi are aware and looking to fix it.
I did try the Windows version and that worked ok but on a different android device i had the same symptoms. May resort to a different browser until its resolved.
-
@Emrsw01 You're welcome!
Try Soul browser. It's very customizable and updated regularly.
-
mib2berlin
@Emrsw01 @Ramouz
Hi, I mentioned this in the other thread, no way to reproduce this on my mobiles with stable and snapshot.
I know @jane-n called it a bug but I cant find a bug report, maybe she can shed a light on this.
EDIT: Maybe it is better to follow the other thread with further discussions.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Lots of us are experiencing it. Once you use Vivaldi and have bookmarks, it will happen.
It all has to do with that update about keyword and bookmarks. Revert that and all will be well.
It is a mess that Vivaldi has created.
-
mathieulefrancois Patron Ambassador
@Ramouz I'd rather wait for Vivaldi to fix it
-
@mathieulefrancois My message was for @Emrsw01 as you know, not you, since he said he may resort to another browser. I'm also still using Vivaldi Android for now as I like the layout and sync.
-
mathieulefrancois Patron Ambassador
@Ramouz that's valid, I totally missed they said that
-
@Ramouz Thanks for suggestion but i would like to keep Vivaldi. Other than Opera there are not many browsers with speed dial.
I've now got rid of my initial problem by deleting the bookmark for Keen .
However i can now see the full problem when i type in another key word which is also in my bookmarks. Explains why it works ok as a fresh install but not when you sync it .
I assume Vivaldi are aware of this bug or does it need to be raised with them?
-
@Emrsw01 They are aware. I submitted a ticket and replied to them on the forum as well and they said they're aware. 2 updates have passed and no fix yet. Perhaps they have to rebuild this new feature to make sure it doesn't happen, or they don't see it as a problem yet.
As for speed dials, Soul has that. It's very customizable (it even has a button that brings the whole UI down so you can reach it with your thumb). If you look at the pictures on their listing, it doesn't show much of the app. Bad advertisement lol. He doesn't even show how it looks when browsing. Vivaldi has issues with some websites like Asus ROG Forums where I can't scroll up and down with my finger at all, and some others, but those work fine on Soul and Samsung Internet. I have no idea why. I reported it a while ago, no resolution yet.
Opera was great 10 years ago but I don't trust its owners.
-
@Ramouz thanks will give Soul a try. Might even prefer it to Vivaldi.