@Emrsw01 They are aware. I submitted a ticket and replied to them on the forum as well and they said they're aware. 2 updates have passed and no fix yet. Perhaps they have to rebuild this new feature to make sure it doesn't happen, or they don't see it as a problem yet.

As for speed dials, Soul has that. It's very customizable (it even has a button that brings the whole UI down so you can reach it with your thumb). If you look at the pictures on their listing, it doesn't show much of the app. Bad advertisement lol. He doesn't even show how it looks when browsing. Vivaldi has issues with some websites like Asus ROG Forums where I can't scroll up and down with my finger at all, and some others, but those work fine on Soul and Samsung Internet. I have no idea why. I reported it a while ago, no resolution yet.

Opera was great 10 years ago but I don't trust its owners.