[BUG] Strange search suggestion blocks me searching
Whatever I typed in address bar, there will be a strange search suggestion comes first:
Whicherver engine I select, Vivaldi will open that strange page only.
For example, I touched DuckDuckGo here:
It also showed "Search with DuckDuckGo", but actually it was opening that strange search suggestion:
Not only "ie" word, most words will promot a strange search suggestion.
It caused me almost cannot search anything now.
I recorded some videos to show what happened:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BRp2vqoWn-E11in4YAgqzcV-hmAdVjqL/view?usp=sharing
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GprDvK24h0lHCxnwOrI87krX8e9_JQG9/view?usp=sharing
My search engine settings (This strange search suggestion will not disappear even I turn off "Show Search Engine Suggestion"):
At least, how to disable that strange search suggestion?
Vivaldi Android 6.8.3388.111
Galaxy Z Fold 4
mib2berlin
@kukuro
Hi, I cant reproduce this.
Can you remove the entry with tab and hold the suggested link?
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
That strange search suggestion cannot be removed, while others can.
Nothing happened when long press on that search suggestion.
mib2berlin
@kukuro
I am sorry, no idea where this come from.
Same issue here! I am very annoyed. I have to open Samsung Internet now to browse normally.
I reported this bug. What nonsense from Vivaldi. New bugs as usual every version or two. Typical from them. Been trying to use desktop Vivaldi since 2015 but due to the numerous constant issues, I revert back to other browsers. Now they're catching up on mobile too with these new issues. Seems like I'll have to switch, but don't want to as it's the best browser for now.
The issue:
Typing a word like "lebanon" or even "l" or "o" takes me to different webpages instead of searching. It's not autofilling a URL either, I am literally just typing those, or other letters/words, and it takes me to different webpages. If I type "l", it takes me to RBC bank page each time, for example.
I can't even search for some normal terms anymore on search engine. Even if I type "l" and then I click on Bing, it still takes me to RBC bank page. It works for some.
Do you see still encounter the bug in the latest version - Vivaldi Stable 6.8.3388.127?
LordBlizzard
Yes, the bug is still present in 6.8.3388.127.
You type whatever and it takes you to a bookmark that have it somewhere in the title. It's like whatever bookmark is prioritized over search.
Could it have anything to do with recently introduced Bookmark Nickname Matching? Before you ask, I haven't nicknamed any bookmark and now disabled the matching. It didn't resolve the issue, but changes done to implement this matching might have casued the issue in the first place (guessing).
RadekPilich
Same here, some random bookmark being opened rather than search engine with search from address bar.
@jane-n Still happening here as well. I tested it. You can tell it's happening by just typing a few letters and the icon doesn't show the search engine icon but a website or "earth" icon.
Did some more testing and you're right, the behavior is still a bit off. We'll fix it.
thekingmen
Depenting on your view, this might also be a security issue.
I have been affected by this for a few day. Today I had the same issue with a twist.
How to reproduce :
vivaldi for android 6.8.3388.135
- https://smailpro.com
- bookmark the page
- close the tab, open a new tab
- in the url, type exactly "gmail.com" then enter/arrow on your keyboard
- you’re redirected to smailpro.com
- type exactly "https://gmail.com"
- you’re redirected to smailpro.com
- type exactly "https://www.gmail.com"
- you’re redirected to google.com
this can be used as a way to direct a user to a clone/mirror website to hack his account. Just save the bad bookmark, in any of it’s computer (it’s going to be synched to mobile).
so far, I only see the bug on mobile. a workaround I found is to search the term, by adding d or g, search engine keyword for duckduckgo or google.
It’s as if your bookmark is more important than what you’re typing. in any bookmark suggestion are shown, you’re going to go there.
this apply to a lot of thing, example, you saved a bookmark to a product in amazon, now you’re going to get there everytime you type amazon.com
@jane-n, do I also need to fill in a exploitable security issue here https://vivaldi.com/fr/bugreport/, or you can coordinate with your team to fix this fast ?
I went to the page to write the bug, but decided to consult the forum before.
@jane-n Please do fix this ASAP. I am getting close to dropping Vivaldi even though I am a longtime user and love most of your features. Typing a search term and selecting enter should search that term not pick a random page. If I want to select a random page I would select it from the list of suggestions. Very annoying!
-
trionghost
Same here, super-annoying bug! Can't use browser! I even tryed to remove all bookmarks and it still jumps to REMOVED bookmarks! Mind blowing! My bookmarks are somewhere present after being removed and synchronization is disabled!
-
@thekingmen
Technically it's not a security issue and would be difficult to exploit, but we agree that it is bad. We are doing our best to get it fixed as soon as possible.
Apologies for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.
-
Bgsi727Csh
Since the last Update I have also strange behavior with searches and i think it belongs to this thread:
If i type anything in the adressbar wich is Part of a site i have visited before or one of my bookmarks. Its the default result instead of the search.
As you can see to really search for "mini server" I have to tap on the second entry. If I hit "öffnen" on my keyboard, vivaldi opens some old visited site wich is very annoying!
The globe on the left changes from the google "G" to a globe and then the results are as described. When the globe is shown I am unable to do a direct search - it ends in a bookmark or a visited site. Touching the globe doesnt have any affect.
-
@trionghost I think you can delete those in desktop Vivaldi under trash. Not sure about mobile but that's how I cleared the "removed" ones in my mobile Vivaldi. They stay in the trash forever in desktop Vivaldi.