last edited by kukuro

Whatever I typed in address bar, there will be a strange search suggestion comes first:



Whicherver engine I select, Vivaldi will open that strange page only.

For example, I touched DuckDuckGo here:

It also showed "Search with DuckDuckGo", but actually it was opening that strange search suggestion:



Not only "ie" word, most words will promot a strange search suggestion.

It caused me almost cannot search anything now.

I recorded some videos to show what happened:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BRp2vqoWn-E11in4YAgqzcV-hmAdVjqL/view?usp=sharing

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GprDvK24h0lHCxnwOrI87krX8e9_JQG9/view?usp=sharing

My search engine settings (This strange search suggestion will not disappear even I turn off "Show Search Engine Suggestion"):







At least, how to disable that strange search suggestion?

Vivaldi Android 6.8.3388.111

Galaxy Z Fold 4