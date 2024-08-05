Tracker blocking or Adblocking
-
Hello,
i usually use ublock for adblocking purposes but as Google announced, with future versions of Chromium, Manifest V2 will be deprecated and therefor third party plugins like ublock will not be working anymore someday.
But fortunately our beloved Vivaldi has its own implementation of tracker and adblocking and i wanted to try it our for the first time.
But here are two places, where i can put the filterlists, for tracker and for adblocker.
So my question is, how can i tell if a filterlist belongs to the tracker section or to the adblocker section?
Is this even important?
I tried to import a list in both sections and both imported with no errors
-
interesting question.
In my opinion it doesn't matter, where you add your own blocklist. I think, it's only a "visual" separation because tracker have an other impact (or target) as ads.
nevertheless, I exported my "own" uBO filters and added them back in vivaldi in the tracker section.
sometimes I have to "downgrade" the blocker to tracker-only and so, I know that my own blocklists are executed anyway.
-
barbudo2005
I hope that will not be an issue in future adblocker updates.
It should be a Filter lists section with different subsections for each one. Something like this:
PS: If the team gets the batteries recharged on this issue.
-
Ok, I alternately inserted some filter lists into one section or another, sometimes just a single list, sometimes together.
However, no advertising is blocked. As you can see in the screenshot, it appears that something is being blocked, but the advertising is still visible.
I tried these filterlists:
Fanboy+Easylist Merged Ultimate
Fanboy Annoyance List
Easylist Germany&Easylist
Easyprivacy
Fanboy Antifonts
Fanboy Antifacebook
Ublock unbreak
What can I do here?
-
mib2berlin
@Revan
Hi, these ad's are hard to catch it seems but really strange is they disappear if you disable the blocker.
I thing 35 of 36 is not to bad and can live with this, I got the same on NTV for example.
I get 97% with two extra lists on https://d3ward.github.io/toolz/adblock.html
and a user report to get 99%.
Cheers, mib
-
@Revan
probably this is why @DoctorG is asking how to block injected ads
for me spiegel.de opens without ads but they "appear" after some time
-
DoctorG Ambassador