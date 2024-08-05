Hello,

i usually use ublock for adblocking purposes but as Google announced, with future versions of Chromium, Manifest V2 will be deprecated and therefor third party plugins like ublock will not be working anymore someday.

But fortunately our beloved Vivaldi has its own implementation of tracker and adblocking and i wanted to try it our for the first time.

But here are two places, where i can put the filterlists, for tracker and for adblocker.

So my question is, how can i tell if a filterlist belongs to the tracker section or to the adblocker section?

Is this even important?

I tried to import a list in both sections and both imported with no errors