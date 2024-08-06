Working Rules for Vivaldi Blocker
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Any person knowing which rules are supported by Vivaldi Blocker?
And please do not suggest me a extension, only internal feature.
One of my question is:
Block of specific service workers and delayed Javascript injecting ads
Currently Vivaldi Blocker filters ads and the website detects that all is blocked and injects ads after a while with setTimout
-
@DoctorG The closest think to a doc of supported syntax is here
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/78622/improve-adblock-syntax-security-and-show-invalid-unsupported-filters
-
@DoctorG Read this ☛ https://adblockplus.org/filter-cheatsheet. These are all supported, with the exception of extended CSS filters.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@luetage Weird, your URL is running into a redirect loop on any browser (Mozilla + Chromius).
This works: https://adblockplus.org/en/filter-cheatsheet
But sees this is the current documentation
https://help.adblockplus.org/hc/en-us/articles/360062733293-How-to-write-filters