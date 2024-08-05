Create single tab window?
-
I would like it if I could move a tab to a new window which can't have tabs added to it. A single tab window. Then right-click on link would add to the previous window or create a new window.
The work flow (if that's the right phrase) is that I want to follow a branch off of some interest, for example I'm browsing vegetables and I open a link to a tomato in a new window. I then switch to some other task, come back to vegetables task and end up opening new tabs in a second window. Then I do that over and over and over until my computer freezes. So, I would like to restrict what happens after the first time you open a browser window.
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
use workspaces to seperate tabs by topic
and setup rules to auto switch
-
@mikeyb2001 I've done this before and it requires me to manually arrange tabs so links don't end up in the wrong group, which I don't do and then more and more tabs open until computer freezes. Then I reboot start vivalidi and all the windows and tabs open, after many minute finding and silencing all the tabs that are playing audio, I spend some time trying to close tabs and windows, run out of time, do something else, more tabs open computer freezes, wash rinse repeat.
I want computer programs to do repetitive things, not me being a mouse clicking robot.
-
@cheyrn Is this something someone could write an extension to do? Maybe I'll look into that.