I would like it if I could move a tab to a new window which can't have tabs added to it. A single tab window. Then right-click on link would add to the previous window or create a new window.

The work flow (if that's the right phrase) is that I want to follow a branch off of some interest, for example I'm browsing vegetables and I open a link to a tomato in a new window. I then switch to some other task, come back to vegetables task and end up opening new tabs in a second window. Then I do that over and over and over until my computer freezes. So, I would like to restrict what happens after the first time you open a browser window.