Scrolling Speed
I wish there was an option to change the scrolling speed of the mouse. I just got a new mouse for my laptop, and it scrolls noticeably faster than the old one. Too fast, really. It's still tolerable on most things, but the thing where it's a huge problem is when scrolling between tabs on the tab bar. The amount of turning the mouse wheel that used to scroll just one tab now scrolls 3-5. The amount of effort needed to scroll to the tab I want is now so much that I may as well not bother. Please provide a way to fix this! Unfortunately, running Linux Mint, there is no control in the OS to change this on that end, and as I said, I don't have this problem elsewhere. I can still scroll between different application windows on the panel window list just fine.
This should be probably better if asked in the mint forum. But I really think you should be able to find something into system settings to tune up only the wheel. Almost Any software inherit these settings from the OS.
barbudo2005
Use the extension Chromium Wheel Smooth Scroller:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/chromium-wheel-smooth-scr/khpcanbeojalbkpgpmjpdkjnkfcgfkhb
I actually have a help request on the Linux Mint forum on this issue too. Alas, no response. And if the various Linux distros haven't moved on this issue in the past decade, I'm not expecting them to suddenly do so. Making mice work well just isn't a priority for Linux devs, it seems.
Unfortunately, as far as I'm aware, the only Linux desktop environment that offers that setting is KDE. And I shouldn't have to switch from Cinnamon to KDE to get the "switch tabs by scrolling" setting to be usable.
I've taken a screenshot of what I've got as far as OS settings:
I gave it a try. Unfortunately, it only affects scrolling on the page, not the tab bar (which is where I'm finding it unusable).
@vdeane Came across this article that might help or keep you busy for a few minutes
@lfisk I have read about it, however also reading about needing to run scripts every boot and potentially screwing up other mouse functionality made me loathe to try it. Not to mention that I don't see why I should have to install a separate program for a one-time configuration change. Seriously, not even a config file? What is this, Windows? I guess we'll see if I convince myself to install solaar, though, especially as what on my desktop's M510 is side-scrolling is back/forward on the M325s... and Vivaldi's mouse gestures already take care of back/forward reasonably well. Still, doing anything resembling installing a driver feels like going back to the dark ages.
Still, I feel that there's something the Vivaldi devs should look at, given that the mouse scroll behavior is usable in every context other than switching between tabs on the tab bar. Even the window list in my taskbar equivalent works just fine with the new mouse, and I would have assumed that using the mouse wheel to scroll it worked the exact same way.
@vdeane I tend to agree with your assessment. Hadn't picked up on the fact that your mouse works satisfactorily pretty much system wide and just tab scrolling in Vivaldi is unworkable...
I noticed that there are several switches in "vivaldi://flags" which are tab related. Might want to look through them and see if any could be related or help you out. There is one scrolling flag that I've been using for a long time but it does the opposite of what you want. It greatly speeds up scrolling, rather than slow it when disabled.
@lfisk I don't think it will help. It might work for anything related the page (chromium) but not for the interface features (unrelated to flags)
@vdeane I suspected that only KDE had a built-in feature for scrolling tune up.
Is sad that Mint officially removed such variant time ago because is still one of the best DE for most new users for such reasons (ease to do system configurations)
@lfisk I actually tried that flag and it did the opposite for me than it did for you. I think it's because by default it scrolls a set amount per wheel increment, and the wheel on the M325s has a lot more increments than typical, so the percentage-based scroll ends up being less for me than an absolute amount. It didn't affect the tab bar scrolling, but weirdly, I seem to be better at getting fine control today, so maybe I need to get used to it?
I've been having this issue for ages. Tab scrolling is unusable when it jumps 3-5 steps. I'm running
6.8.3381.53 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) on Ubuntu 22.04 and using a Logitech g903. Scrolling is fine on webpages, but if you pay attention in the settings in vivaldi and scroll it also appears to jump multiple and varying steps. I just checked, I can tab scroll perfectly fine in regular old chrome, so I don't think it's inherently only OS related.
edit: turns out chrome and brave as well skip tabs but only occasionally, and only 2 at a time.