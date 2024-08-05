@Hadden89 said in Scrolling Speed:

@vdeane said in Scrolling Speed: Linux Mint, there is no control in the OS This should be probably better if asked in the mint forum. But I really think you should be able to find something into system settings to tune up only the wheel. Almost Any software inherit these settings from the OS.

I actually have a help request on the Linux Mint forum on this issue too. Alas, no response. And if the various Linux distros haven't moved on this issue in the past decade, I'm not expecting them to suddenly do so. Making mice work well just isn't a priority for Linux devs, it seems.

Unfortunately, as far as I'm aware, the only Linux desktop environment that offers that setting is KDE. And I shouldn't have to switch from Cinnamon to KDE to get the "switch tabs by scrolling" setting to be usable.

I've taken a screenshot of what I've got as far as OS settings:



@barbudo2005 said in Scrolling Speed:

@vdeane Use the extension Chromium Wheel Smooth Scroller: https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/chromium-wheel-smooth-scr/khpcanbeojalbkpgpmjpdkjnkfcgfkhb

I gave it a try. Unfortunately, it only affects scrolling on the page, not the tab bar (which is where I'm finding it unusable).