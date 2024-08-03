@DoctorG said in History not working:

I think @Pathduck can explain for you how to repair.

Whaaat?

No, I can't help with a broken History file. If it broke, it's broken.

For an integrity check to fail in a relational DB that would mean a seriously broken DB, not just "failing sometimes". It might help but I doubt it.

What I can help with is a script to anonymize a History database so it can be shared or sent as an attachment to a bug report.

https://pathduck.github.io/vivaldi/tools/anonymize-history.sql

This SQL can be run with the sqlite3 tool like this:

sqlite3 History ".read anonymize-history.sql"

Of course, if user is not worried about what's in History, this is not needed.

To reproduce an issue and maybe create a fix in code, developers need to see the problem on their own machine. That's the ONLY way an issue can be fixed. Developers need the exact steps to make the issue happen, starting from a clean profile. A bug description of "Use the browser with opening the sites for some time." is just not good enough.

My recommendation would be to just delete the History file and start over.

But I do notice the first post states they've already done that as well as clearing History. So I'm assuming that this also happens with a very small history. Unless Sync is involved of course, and it just syncs back all the "broken" records?

This stuff's complicated...