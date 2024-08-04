I may have found the problem:

YouTube seems to have two different types of ads (at least, in India):

One type plays for 5 seconds, and lets us skip the ad.

The other type shows a yellow timeline, and does not allow skipping.

Videos that have the second types of ad are stuck.

They can be played if I switch to guest mode, or if I replace the "watch?v="string with "embed/" in the URL.

But I found that both solutions differ a little:

In the guest mode, they play the "compulsory type" ad.

If the URL is converted, the "compulsory type" ad is skipped.

BTW, I have installed two extensions:

Ublock Origin YouTube ad auto-skipper

The second extension lets the skippable ads play for 5 seconds and then skips the ad automatically.

I removed both extensions, and then refreshed the YouTube page. But it still failed to play.

I had not restarted Vivaldi or the laptop. Should I have done that?