Unable to play some YouTube videos
Raindrops1
I found many more videos like this:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UP49JFpFl7c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q2pGj7MVVj0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfWRF8qOpYM
...and many more!
All of them worked when the "watch?v="string was replaced with "embed/".
But it is a pain to do this every time.
I wonder if there is an extension that does this automatically, or with a hotkey!
Can anyone please help?
Thanks in advance!
mib2berlin
@Raindrops1
Hi, I test only the first two, plays fine with uBlock Origin Lite.
Please test this in the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
Cheers, mib
barbudo2005
In this YT topic you cannot compare one country with another.
I don't see ads or other problems in YT even in Chrome with Adblock Plus.
@mib2berlin said in Unable to play some YouTube videos:
plays fine with uBlock Origin Lite.
I already have this extension installed.
I am having the problem despite that.
Should I change any setting in it?
I may have found the problem:
YouTube seems to have two different types of ads (at least, in India):
- One type plays for 5 seconds, and lets us skip the ad.
- The other type shows a yellow timeline, and does not allow skipping.
Videos that have the second types of ad are stuck.
They can be played if I switch to guest mode, or if I replace the "watch?v="string with "embed/" in the URL.
But I found that both solutions differ a little:
- In the guest mode, they play the "compulsory type" ad.
- If the URL is converted, the "compulsory type" ad is skipped.
BTW, I have installed two extensions:
- Ublock Origin
- YouTube ad auto-skipper
The second extension lets the skippable ads play for 5 seconds and then skips the ad automatically.
I removed both extensions, and then refreshed the YouTube page. But it still failed to play.
I had not restarted Vivaldi or the laptop. Should I have done that?
@Raindrops1 said in Unable to play some YouTube videos:
YouTube seems to have [...] different types of ads
Correct. Youtube has different ways to handle ads according to the user country and/or the login status to google services (from network geolocalization, likely).
Yes!
Strangely, the extensions work perfectl;y if I am not logged in YouTube.
But if I am logged in, YouTube stops play and shows the warning.