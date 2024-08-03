Something's that is a major annoyance is when I want to modify a URL but when I click on it, it expands and now I have to move the mouse to select the character I was originally aiming at. Is there anyway to always have the true URL display in the location bar? Something that's probably been annoying me for 10+ years TBH, since Chrome wanted to clarify the domain you are on and remove the protocol from your attention. Any suggestions on how to just have the location bar display the whole thing so it's not slowing me down? Bonus points if it's one click to actually position the cursor there. I'm old enough to remember when that was normal too.