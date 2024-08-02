The History database can get corrupted and wiped during a system crash, or if you device runs out of power as its saving the file. Corruption like this of the History and Cookies file are unlikely to happen but that doesn’t mean that it never happens. (Data corruption caused by cosmic rays is often used as a joke but it is a real world problem.)

You can restore the History file from a local device backup, if you’re running a versioning backup software like Backblaze. You can theoretically merge two history files to restore your full history, but this is quite complex.

Vivaldi Sync only synchronizes the last week of history. It does not retroactively sync your entire history if you set up a new device. If one of your devices is offline for more than a week, it will only sync one week’s worth of history when it comes back online.

The Sync service is time-limited because it’s expensive to operate and Vivaldi does not profit from dataming your synced data to resell your information.