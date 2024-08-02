@barbudo2005 To a degree, it denies me an objective view of the information universe. It does this by monitoring my online behavior, breaking this down in to geographic information and data concerning my apparent likes and dislikes, interests, etc. and selling this information to its affiliates. So then, not only is my online information universe within Google apps and services molded to be stickier to my eyeballs, but affiliate companies also modify the contents they show me with the aim of being more attractive to me and hopefully selling me something. So If I look up something concerning trucks, soon everywhere I look online, I am shown trucks, trucks and more trucks. Truck dealerships, truck ratings, loans for trucks, insurance for trucks, truck equipment, truck cartoons, truck videos, and on and on. There is a lot more to see and to know about than trucks, but all I get to see is trucks (slight exaggeration).

Now for my mission-critical searches, this actually can be a slight benefit. Google will figure out I am researching truck safety and slant my search results in that direction, so that my results contain a deeper and wider view of truck safety items, whereas Startpage will never do this - and will give me just as many irrelevant results as relevant results - even though it is getting its results from Google. I can adjust my syntax to account for this, but only to a degree.

But being human, I am not immune to manipulation (more resistant than most, but not immune) and content designed to engage me can lead me to less-than-optimum choices and decisions. And not just me - but other humans I have to deal with in the world, and whose choices and decision-making I can objectively watch being guided and reinforced into non-optimum patterns by the manipulation of their information universes. To whatever degree I enrich Google (or Meta) by using its services, I actually make it more possible for them to have the resource to do this. As this is bad for humanity, it is bad for me.