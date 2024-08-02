I currently use a Surface Pro 9 with Windows 11, so I sometimes will browse the internet without my type cover attached. However, Vivaldi's scaling, at least to my knowledge, doesn't scale to accommodate for touch.

For now, I have two command chain buttons that I have pinned to the bottom of the status bar: one to make a touch-friendly UI (scales UI to 110%, hides menu bar), and one to make a desktop-friendly UI (scales UI to 100%, restores menu bar). While this works, it isn't automatic, and I'll sometimes forget to switch to the "correct" mode for my use case.

Ideally, I'd like to see either one of the following:

Some toggle to trigger a touch-friendly UI

A means for command chains to execute based on whether the device's tablet mode is enabled, or no peripherals are detected (though this will be tricky on Windows 11, because "tablet mode" as it existed on Windows 10 doesn't really exist)

I imagine this will not be an easy thing to implement, but it should be possible given that Edge, Firefox, and Arc (to some extent) all adjust scaling accordingly.