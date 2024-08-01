Hey, everybody!

I am joining the question of user Kenlantia. I have only YouTube videos not loading (endless loading circle on black background), the whole interface loads fine and if you move the mouse over the timeline, the previews look fine. The GoodbyeDPI solution doesn't explain the fact that YouTube LOOKS FINE IN OTHER BROWERS. I checked on Firefox in Ubuntu and Chromium in Win10. No blocking tools were used when checking YouTube through these browsers.

My version is 6.8.3381.50-1 (Stable channel) stable (64 bit).

Updated today.

Tried different combinations: with built-in blocker disabled, with extensions disabled.

I don't know if this is a coincidence or a consequence of a recent bug with RuAdList.

I don't blame Vivaldi as a whole, most likely the problem is on my side and it's individual. I would be grateful at least for a direction where to look.

I will try GoodbyeDPI one of these days.