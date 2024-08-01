YouTube doesn't work, endless loading.
I turned off tracking in Vivaldi, there are no ad blockers, I didn't touch anything, but it stopped working. It also doesn't work in a private window. The latest version. In other browsers everything is fine. I disabled all extensions but it doesn't help.
Have you tried this?
https://github.com/ValdikSS/GoodbyeDPI
@Lеrnos Это помогло, большое спасибо. Apparently, something is being blocked in Russia again. I apologize for the extra post in front of everyone.
@Kenlantia, instead of private window, try in a guest profile, this put Vivaldi in the default settings without extensions. In private mode, Vivaldi only avoid cookies and other data stored in the browser and HD, websites see and log you the same as in normal mode. Some extensions, even if you desactivate them, stored some scripts which can cause this issues. Because of this to rule this out, you must try it in a guest profile, with this your profile is clean.
Hey, everybody!
I am joining the question of user Kenlantia. I have only YouTube videos not loading (endless loading circle on black background), the whole interface loads fine and if you move the mouse over the timeline, the previews look fine. The GoodbyeDPI solution doesn't explain the fact that YouTube LOOKS FINE IN OTHER BROWERS. I checked on Firefox in Ubuntu and Chromium in Win10. No blocking tools were used when checking YouTube through these browsers.
My version is 6.8.3381.50-1 (Stable channel) stable (64 bit).
Updated today.
Tried different combinations: with built-in blocker disabled, with extensions disabled.
I don't know if this is a coincidence or a consequence of a recent bug with RuAdList.
I don't blame Vivaldi as a whole, most likely the problem is on my side and it's individual. I would be grateful at least for a direction where to look.
I will try GoodbyeDPI one of these days.