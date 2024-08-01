6.8.3381.48 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) on manjaro linux

Steps to reproduce:

Set up two IMAP accounts.

Send a mail to someone from account #1

Goto mail setting for account #1 -> tick "Take account offline"

Send a mail to someone from account #2.

-> The sender address of this mail is changed to account #1. The mail is stored in the sent-folder of account #1.

Goto mail setting -> Default Sender in new Messages

-> select account #2

Send a mail to someone from account #2.

-> The sender address of this mail is changed to account #1. The mail is stored in the sent-folder of account #1.

Goto mail setting -> Default Sender in new Messages

-> most recently used

Send a mail to someone from account #2.

-> The sender address of this mail is changed to account #1. The mail is stored in the sent-folder of account #1.

While account #1 is offline, Vivaldi mail insists on sending from that account!

Workaround: bring account #1 online, set default sender to most recently used, send a mail from account #2. Now the account #1 can be brought offline and still allow sending from account #2.