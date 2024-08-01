Bug: Mail will ONLY send from offline account
6.8.3381.48 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) on manjaro linux
Steps to reproduce:
Set up two IMAP accounts.
Send a mail to someone from account #1
Goto mail setting for account #1 -> tick "Take account offline"
Send a mail to someone from account #2.
-> The sender address of this mail is changed to account #1. The mail is stored in the sent-folder of account #1.
Goto mail setting -> Default Sender in new Messages
-> select account #2
Send a mail to someone from account #2.
-> The sender address of this mail is changed to account #1. The mail is stored in the sent-folder of account #1.
Goto mail setting -> Default Sender in new Messages
-> most recently used
Send a mail to someone from account #2.
-> The sender address of this mail is changed to account #1. The mail is stored in the sent-folder of account #1.
While account #1 is offline, Vivaldi mail insists on sending from that account!
Workaround: bring account #1 online, set default sender to most recently used, send a mail from account #2. Now the account #1 can be brought offline and still allow sending from account #2.
@marlinus
Hi, I cant reproduce this with snapshot 6.9 (Beta) build.
I have 5 accounts, send with the first, offline first, set to send with the second, work.
I am not sure if this is a bug in 6.8 and fixed now or for other reason.
If nobody else steps by and test this I can setup mail in Vivaldi 6.8 stable later today.
Cheers, mib
yojimbo274064400
Critical detail to reproduce this issue (in either stable or snapshot versions) is to:
Set the Default Sender in New Messages to that last shown in list, i.e. above Most Recently Used, as highlighted below:
Send new message; sender defaults to
[email protected]
Select All Messages > Sent and confirm sender is
[email protected]for message sent in previous step
Select Settings > Mail and then the last email account listed under Mail Accounts, i.e.
[email protected]as highlighted below:
Select Identity tab and then Take Account Offline
Send new message; sender defaults to
[email protected]
Select All Messages > Sent and confirm sender is
[email protected]and not the expected
[email protected]
NB recipient sees same.
@yojimbo274064400
Hi, if you can reproduce it the OP should report it.
@marlinus
Please report this to the Vivaldi bug tracker, if I can reproduce it I confirm the report internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username. Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
Bug number VB-108440
@marlinus
Thank you for the report, confirmed.
Cheers, mib