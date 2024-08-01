@MickyPSoulGood What specific model of Mac do you have and what is the latest version of OS X (or macOS) that you can upgrade to?

Checking the Snapshot release posts, it looks like Vivaldi 1.0 was the last version that ran on Mac OS X 10.7.

Vivaldi 1.1 required 10.9+

Vivaldi 2.0 required version 1.10+

Unless you have a really, REALLY old Mac, it should be able to run OS X 10.11 (El Capitan)

That said, it is dangerous to run old versions of any web browser on an old OS that no longer receives security updates. However, if you insist, start by getting your operating system updated.

As for Vivaldi, a number of things changed between version 1.x and 2.0. Version 2.0 had some significant changes, and it was generally a period where Vivaldi evolved very rapidly so there is no telling how clean the upgrade path will be, especially if you upgrade and jump several versions at a time.