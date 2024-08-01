Vivaldi on MacOS 10.7.5
All I have an old Mac that I have rebuilt (Platform 10.7.5) and want to download and run Vivaldi on it but when I try it tells me my connection is not secure, what am I missing?
OakdaleFTL
@MickyPSoulGood Your machine's OS s from 2011 — Vivaldi beta was released n 2015!
ff your OS can't be upgraded, here's what I'd do:
Navigate to https://vivaldi.com/download/archive/?platform=mac
You'll start out with Vivaldi.1.0.344.37.dmg
From there, it's hit-and-miss: You'll have to try each newer version — until it breaks!
(Of course, someone with longer experience with Vivaldi may remember when Lion was depricated — and shorten your search for the "best" version...)
NOTE: These are ALL "Use at your own risk!" versions...
To use the latest version of Vivaldi, you'd need to upgrade to OS X 10.15...
@OakdaleFTL said in Vivaldi on MacOS 10.7.5:
You'll start out with Vivaldi.1.0.344.37.dmg
NO!!! DO NOT DO THAT!!!
Particularly, DO NOT start with a 1.x release!!!
@OakdaleFTL Thank you very good info - unfortunately the machine will not take the upgrade to the latest OS so I will try the beta versions
Thanks again
@MickyPSoulGood What specific model of Mac do you have and what is the latest version of OS X (or macOS) that you can upgrade to?
Checking the Snapshot release posts, it looks like Vivaldi 1.0 was the last version that ran on Mac OS X 10.7.
Vivaldi 1.1 required 10.9+
Vivaldi 2.0 required version 1.10+
Unless you have a really, REALLY old Mac, it should be able to run OS X 10.11 (El Capitan)
That said, it is dangerous to run old versions of any web browser on an old OS that no longer receives security updates. However, if you insist, start by getting your operating system updated.
As for Vivaldi, a number of things changed between version 1.x and 2.0. Version 2.0 had some significant changes, and it was generally a period where Vivaldi evolved very rapidly so there is no telling how clean the upgrade path will be, especially if you upgrade and jump several versions at a time.
@tonyd1 said in Vivaldi on MacOS 10.7.5:
Vivaldi stopped updating at El Capitan. Back then if u tried to update Vivaldi said you needed 10.13 to receive future updates
I’m now on Ventura.
Note: sorry bout the unfinished replies b4 this one
yngve Vivaldi Team
@OakdaleFTL said in Vivaldi on MacOS 10.7.5:
To use the latest version of Vivaldi, you'd need to upgrade to OS X 10.15...
Not for long. The next Vivaldi version will be the last to support 10.15 (upstream announcement). Sorry.
Generally (to add to choir): !!!DO NOT USE!!! old versions of apps, or OSes.
If you have a machine that is too old for the newest OS version, It might be an idea to either get a new machine, or install an alternative modern OS that do support that old hardware.
For reference:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/pulling-the-plug-on-expired-operating-systems/
OakdaleFTL
@MickyPSoulGood I stand multiply corrected! (By folks that I trust.)
Of course such an old machine won't update to the latest MacOS... But have you tried to install El Capitan?
While it won't be ideal, in terms of security, it will be better than what you have...
@OakdaleFTL said in Vivaldi on MacOS 10.7.5:
El Capitan
hey thanks for the reply. By El Capitan I assume you mean IOS 10.11 is that correct?
-
@xyzzy The Machine is probably from 2010-11 listed as a MacBook Pro has 2.4Ghz Intel Core IS - 16G Ram and is at the moment running Lion 10.7.5. I have tried to upgrade via the software upgrade route and it says no upgrades available but i will try El Capitan and see what happens
Wish me luck
The 2010 vintage MacBook Pro (with an Intel Core i CPU) should be able to run macOS 10.13 High Sierra.
Some hackers (in the good sense of the word) have also developed patches to install newer versions of macOS on officially-unsupported hardware but your hardware is too old to run any version of macOS that is still getting security updates.
As @yngve pointed out, in the very very near future, versions of Google Chrome and Vivaldi (or any browser based on Chromium 129 and later) on Mac will require at least macOS 11.