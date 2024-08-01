@Dmytro97

but the browser welcome screen.

Please try to close the Welcome screen and restart Vivaldi.

So you get rid of it.

Sorry for the possibly inaccurate translation. I myself am from Ukraine and correspond in English through a translator.

Using translator is good.

No problem, my english sometimes not as good as it could be, i am german speaking person.

Messenger Viber or Telegram is installed on the PC. If there is a link in the messenger, I clicked on it earlier and I automatically went to the browser using that link

Hmm, i have no such messengers and can not test.

Related to broken opening of links: try to set Vivaldi as standard app in your Windows Settings → Apps