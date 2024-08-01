Don't open link
Hello. I don't know what it could be, but when you follow a link from messengers, vivaldi opens not a page, but the browser welcome screen. (I will attach a photo). How to solve this problem. This had never happened before.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Dmytro97 Which Vivaldi version?
Do you run that messenger chat in webpanel?
How is the url to be opened? (copy and paste here)
@DoctorG Vivaldi version 6.8.3381.50 (Stable channel).
Messenger Viber or Telegram is installed on the PC. If there is a link in the messenger, I clicked on it earlier and I automatically went to the browser using that link, and if I copy the link from the messenger and paste it into the address bar, the link will open. The Vivaldi browser is the main browser in the system. I also just noticed that if you close the browser completely and open it again, the welcome screen also appears. Sorry for the possibly inaccurate translation. I myself am from Ukraine and correspond in English through a translator.
DoctorG Ambassador
but the browser welcome screen.
Please try to close the Welcome screen and restart Vivaldi.
So you get rid of it.
Sorry for the possibly inaccurate translation. I myself am from Ukraine and correspond in English through a translator.
Using translator is good.
No problem, my english sometimes not as good as it could be, i am german speaking person.
Messenger Viber or Telegram is installed on the PC. If there is a link in the messenger, I clicked on it earlier and I automatically went to the browser using that link
Hmm, i have no such messengers and can not test.
Related to broken opening of links: try to set Vivaldi as standard app in your Windows Settings → Apps
It worked out. I restarted the browser, nothing, the screen continued to appear. The browser is the default. But when I restarted the system, everything started working as it should. Thanks for the help.