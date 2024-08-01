I bought a new laptop, and want to transfer all data from the old laptop to the new one.

I followed the following process:

Typed the Vivaldi://about command in the address bar to find the profile folder path. Closed Vivaldi Copied the entire Default folder on a USB pen drive (4 GB) plugged the pen drive in my new laptop Found the profile folder in my new laptop using step-1 Replaced the Default folder with the folder from the pen drive. Started Vivaldi in the new laptop.

At this point, I am facing the following issues:

I am able to see the workspaces created in the old laptop. But they are all empty. I do not see the pinned tabs in them. I cannot see the unpinned tabs that were open in the old laptop. The saved sessions are not transferred The reading list is not transferred

I tried to use the File > export method, but these items cannot be transferred with it.

I have to format the old laptop soon. Before that, I have to transfer the data.

Kindly help!