How to import pinned tabs, open tabs, sessions and reading list to another laptop
-
Raindrops1
I bought a new laptop, and want to transfer all data from the old laptop to the new one.
I followed the following process:
- Typed the Vivaldi://about command in the address bar to find the profile folder path.
- Closed Vivaldi
- Copied the entire Default folder on a USB pen drive (4 GB)
- plugged the pen drive in my new laptop
- Found the profile folder in my new laptop using step-1
- Replaced the Default folder with the folder from the pen drive.
- Started Vivaldi in the new laptop.
At this point, I am facing the following issues:
- I am able to see the workspaces created in the old laptop. But they are all empty. I do not see the pinned tabs in them.
- I cannot see the unpinned tabs that were open in the old laptop.
- The saved sessions are not transferred
- The reading list is not transferred
I tried to use the File > export method, but these items cannot be transferred with it.
I have to format the old laptop soon. Before that, I have to transfer the data.
Kindly help!
-
mib2berlin
@Raindrops1
Hi, don't replace the existing folder, Windows write into the folder.
This mix up old and new files and break sessions.
Delete the existing folder on the new laptop, then copy the folder over from your pen drive.
Some data is encrypted with the Windows ID of your old laptop, passwords, cookies, extensions if I remember correctly.
I would delete the file Login Data, Vivaldi create a new clean file for passwords.
If you need the passwords from your old system export/import passwords or use sync.
Cheers, mib
-
Raindrops1
Yes, I should have said the following in Step#2:
I closed Vivaldi, and waited till the Process Monitor showed "Vivaldi (0)" (all threads were shut down).
Only after that did I copy the Default folder to the pen drive.
Similarly, in Step#6 also, I ensured that Vivaldi is not running in the new laptop, and then I deleted the Default folder. Then I copied the Default folder from my pen drive.
So that went well, without any issues.
But the still I cannot see the following things in my new laptop:
- I have several pinned tabs in my old laptop. They do not appear in the new laptop, in the respective workspaces.
- Saved sessions from old laptop, and
- saved reading lists from my old laptop.
-
mib2berlin
@Raindrops1
Hm, I have done this several times, if you don't delete the existing folder "Default" before you copy it does not work.
I would delete the complete User Data folder, start Vivaldi once, close it, delete the folder "Default" than copy your saved folder over.
-
Raindrops1
I only deleted the Default subfolder, and inserted the Default folder from the old laptop.
I did not do this with the complete User Data folder.
Could that be the problem?
BTW, I have added some bookmarks in my new laptop, so I won't be able to do a fresh cycle.
Kindly advise what to do!
-
mib2berlin
@Raindrops1
Hm strange, you can export the new bookmarks to a HTML file and import later.
I never had issues with copying only the folder Default but copy the whole User Data folder cant hurt.
Delete the caches before you copy, it can be GB's in User Data.
I use this settings:
-
Raindrops1
@mib2berlin
That's a perfect solution!
Thanks a lot!