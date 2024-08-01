Not really a complaint, perhaps an observation, I noticed over the past week that if I leave Vivaldi browser running, it seems to close itself, basically every day, specifically during the night when I'm not actually using it. PC doesn't crash, shutdown, or sleep, so it can't be to do with that.

Curious perhaps whether something is engineered into the program to close itself if it isn't being used, or perhaps linked to PC load, or something?

The curious aspect about it is that although I've had issues previously with restarting, and no restart despite clicking the restart to update button in the software, I never have an issue restarting Vivaldi after it shuts itself down. So I guess it isn't even really an inconvenience.

Anybody else notice similar, or have any knowledge as to why this might be happening, assuming I'm not the only user experiencing it?

Win 10 64 Bit. Can't tell you the version of Vivaldi as every time I try to go to Help and About in the menu it shuts down, which is why I rank it towards the bottom of my browser rating list (among my other challenging experiences with it).