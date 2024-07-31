Unsolved Getting logged out every session and formatting is off
-
SophiaONeal
Hello!
I used Vivaldi for months without issue, but the past 4 weeks it's been running slowly, so i
- deleted the browser data,
- emptied the cache
- and blocked trackers
but then i had to re-log into everything.
I allowed all cookies so i wouldn't have to do that, but it's still happening (it's been a week!). And I know it's saving cookies because the cookie number has been going up.
I've restarted, reloaded, and applied updates to Vivaldi, but i'm still having to login every time i restart the computer/browser. I'm on a 2021 Macbook Pro running Sonoma 14.5.
p. s. side question: formatting is off on Slack and Gmail - emojis and parenthesis are creating line breaks and profile images are compressed or sqeezed.
Any help much appreciated!