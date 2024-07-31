Hello!

I used Vivaldi for months without issue, but the past 4 weeks it's been running slowly, so i

deleted the browser data,

emptied the cache

and blocked trackers

but then i had to re-log into everything.

I allowed all cookies so i wouldn't have to do that, but it's still happening (it's been a week!). And I know it's saving cookies because the cookie number has been going up.

I've restarted, reloaded, and applied updates to Vivaldi, but i'm still having to login every time i restart the computer/browser. I'm on a 2021 Macbook Pro running Sonoma 14.5.

p. s. side question: formatting is off on Slack and Gmail - emojis and parenthesis are creating line breaks and profile images are compressed or sqeezed.

Any help much appreciated!