@paaljoachim I follow you.

What you are doing is accessing individual accounts one at a time, rather than using the All Messages view. You have your reasons, I'm sure.

I don't do that. Except very rarely, I keep my All Accounts view collapsed. Rather, I use The All Messages view, and pay little to no heed what account a mail came in on. I have six accounts set up, and I can tell you at a glance, if it matters, just from the sender and the title of the email, which account it came in on. And some of my clients, especially ones I've been serving for over a decade, will email me on any one of three different accounts. I only care that they are clients, that I know who they are, and they know how to reach me. I have told them all which account I prefer, but if they send me email to an address I'm trying to get rid of (a gmail address in each case), I just deal with it. I don't nag them. So for me, the All Messages view with filters and labels works beautifully.

One of my only few gripes at present is that I can't yet delete/remove/re-order/re-name the default labels that come built-in to the client. They are just in my way. I look forward to being able to customize or remove them.

Edit: I just checked, and default labels can now be deleted. So I deleted three of them. Also, I have Labels above Filters, because I use them more.