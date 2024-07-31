Speed Dial Icons
I am trying to find a browser which has a "favourites" screen like Safari on iPad and Vivaldi is close..
But when I save a bookmark as a "speed-dial" and look at the icon on the Startup menu, the icon is a screen shot of the page.. All of the default URLs have nice icons for the site.
Is there any way to show the icon for the site, rather than an image of the page?
@jweaver100 Show the speed dials as list.
jweaver100
Thats exactly what I want.. But I don't want a list as I have too many favourites... I need a grid, but showing the icons..
Odd there isnt' an option for this, as its clearly possible to get the correct icons (as soon in the list view).
Hopefully Vivaldi are listening and might look at this feature.
Edit: Just realised, it works when set to SMALL.. Not MEDIUM or LARGE... So I have a solution but the icons are small and it would be nice to have them a bit bigger.
@jweaver100 Well, that’s just it. Favicons are low quality. This won’t change.
Of course.. But I would be happy to have them larger and scaled so low quality..
Just seems like an obvious toggle option to show icon or webpage..
I will live with them small for now.
I have put in a feature request for this..
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/770337
The small option is almost useless as there is no room for text underneath.
An option to show the Icon at Medium size would be optimal I think.