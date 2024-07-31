@luetage said in Speed Dial Icons:

@jweaver100 Show the speed dials as list.

Thats exactly what I want.. But I don't want a list as I have too many favourites... I need a grid, but showing the icons..

Odd there isnt' an option for this, as its clearly possible to get the correct icons (as soon in the list view).

Hopefully Vivaldi are listening and might look at this feature.

Edit: Just realised, it works when set to SMALL.. Not MEDIUM or LARGE... So I have a solution but the icons are small and it would be nice to have them a bit bigger.