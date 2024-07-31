Search broken literally after each restart
-
I can't remember when exactly, some time ago my search started to act weird. Nothing happens when I put a query into address bar. Went into settings and found this:
Tried several things like restarting the browser, re-enabling sync, but nothing helped. Some time after it fixed itself without any further interactions:
And it is acting like this literally after each restart. Search is broken, then it is fixed by itself again. I am not touching anything anymore, not to break it even more.
It is not an end of the world, but really annoying sometimes. Is it possible to fix such behavior without deleting my profile?
-
@gromodzilla
Hi, first time user report such an issue here, I guess.
This is maybe caused by an extension not working correctly after an Vivaldi update.
DuckDuckGo extension make problems in the past, for example.
If you don't use many disable all and restart Vivaldi, better would be not loading extensions at start.
Change your Vivaldi desktop shortcut with adding
--disable-extensionsto it.
-
@mib2berlin sadly, this disabling extensions doesn't fix the issue.
-
mib2berlin
@gromodzilla
Hm, as you use sync do you have any other devices running on desktop or mobile with the same issue?
It seems sync repair it, you can check this with open chrome://sync-internals
and restart Vivaldi.
May you can see changes in the search engine row:
I would try to restore the search engine settings with keep the Custom Searches.
-
gromodzilla
@mib2berlin something is broken, a lot of stuff with Failed status
I have another desktop with Vivaldi, but sync is disabled there.
-
@gromodzilla
You can reset the remote data on the Vivaldi server.
If the search engines are in a working state start sync again and it upload the actual data to the server.
Please backup your profile folder "Default" to be 100% save, if sync mess up something you are at the same state as before using your backup.
The path to the profile is published in File > Help > About
-
@mib2berlin okay, something funny happens.
I've reset the remote data as you suggested.
All my search engines were back.
Then I re-enable sync, enter new encryption password.
Sync is done.
Search engines are broken again.
-
@gromodzilla
At least you have some kind of humor.
Did you try to restore the search engine settings?
Don't forget to enable "Keep custom ..." or all your added search engines are lost.
-
@mib2berlin I am unable to find an option to keep custom engines
-
@gromodzilla
A popup appear if you click on restore:
-
@mib2berlin found it.
I restored search settings while keeping custom searches and then re-enabled sync.
Now search is broken again, but with default searches instead of google:
-
by the way, sync-internals still shows a lot of failed:
-
@gromodzilla
I guess it depends on each other but I have no idea why some sync features are working and some not.
-
Is it possible to remove all remote data and replace it with local?
-
@gromodzilla
If you reset remote data you already done this, starting sync after a reset upload data from your local device.
I fear something in your profile is broken/corrupted, you can test this with a second profile.
Create one, close all tabs, delete the default bookmarks if needed and start sync.
Now you have a clean profile with the latest sync data and can check if the search engine problem still occurs.
-
gromodzilla
I had left it for some time without re-enabling sync after resetting remote data. And search settings broke again. It seems that the problem is local.