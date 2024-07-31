I can't remember when exactly, some time ago my search started to act weird. Nothing happens when I put a query into address bar. Went into settings and found this:



Tried several things like restarting the browser, re-enabling sync, but nothing helped. Some time after it fixed itself without any further interactions:



And it is acting like this literally after each restart. Search is broken, then it is fixed by itself again. I am not touching anything anymore, not to break it even more.

It is not an end of the world, but really annoying sometimes. Is it possible to fix such behavior without deleting my profile?