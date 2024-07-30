A blank 2nd window opens after latest update
In the last couple of days since updating to the latest stable Vivaldi I am seeing a second blank window opening in the background which I can't explain yet. Just wondering if anyone else might've come across this and know how to stop it happening please? Any further info needed pls just ask
Here's a screenshot of the weird window. This one is small but yesterday I had a large window so I don't know what determines its size...
It shows on the Taskbar as a separate Vivaldi window without the Vivaldi icon. I can hover over it and click on the X to close:
Another one just appeared randomly after browsing for about an hour...
mib2berlin
@inadream
Hi, I guess you get no answers because nobody ever saw this in Vivaldi.
I bet an extension does this, it happen sometimes after an update of Vivaldi an extension doesn't work correctly anymore even it work for Years before.
You can test this if you edit your Vivaldi desktop shortcut to stop loading any extension at start.
If this work you can start testing which extension cause this.
Add
--disable-extensionsto the shortcut.
Hi,
I've this too.
Not every time, usually, after a crash or when close / open too fast testing things.
Would be some restore tabs window regarding an extension maybe.