In the last couple of days since updating to the latest stable Vivaldi I am seeing a second blank window opening in the background which I can't explain yet. Just wondering if anyone else might've come across this and know how to stop it happening please? Any further info needed pls just ask

Here's a screenshot of the weird window. This one is small but yesterday I had a large window so I don't know what determines its size...

It shows on the Taskbar as a separate Vivaldi window without the Vivaldi icon. I can hover over it and click on the X to close: