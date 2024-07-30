Restore Settings
where do I get help here on restoring browser features?
Is there a help forum or do I go to reddit?
@erinquinn The forum you are posting in is the help forum.
Can you explain what you means as to "restoring browser features?"
Maybe this:
@barbudo2005 I'll wait for the answer. Resetting is putting things back to default. Restoring could mean recovering something you were already using, but can no longer find.
okay I found what I was looking for, but I'm not happy with management.
Regardless, let me just ask for a link to a video about vivaldi light/lite if you have one. If I like it, I'll support it.
thanks
@erinquinn There is not a Vivaldi lite/light and will not be, in all likelihood.
When installing Vivaldi, one can select the simplest option, not enabling mail, calendar, etc., and then after that, just not make changes to the browser. That is as "lite" as it gets. There is not an instructional video on this at this time.
As it stands, the rather small Vivaldi crew builds and maintains different versions of Vivaldi Browser for nineteen different platforms, compatible with Android phones, Android tablets, Windows 32-bit and 64-bit desktops and laptops, OSX, iOS, 3 different kinds of automotive systems, etc. In response to some users' request to have a "lite" version, they developed a way to install Vivaldi without enabling every feature. I'm not really surprised they don't appear eager to come out with 19 more "lite" versions.
With all due respect, it seems to me that it is not necessary to apologize to the small team when users make unreasonable requests. It sets a bad precedent for other similar situations.
The counterfactual would be:
Would Vivaldi make a "lite" version if the team were ten times larger?
@barbudo2005 said in Restore Settings:
Would Vivaldi make a "lite" version if the team were ten times larger?
You never know, they might. The kinds of things the (nearly ten times as large) Opera team came up with when Jon was in charge often could not have been predicted by users before they saw them realized. Some verged on vanity projects. (Opera Unite, anyone?)
I think the make-break of whether a large team might consider such a project would be whether it was considered that it would materially expand the market for the browser, and whether it could be done without too massive a re-factoring of the architecture of the browser.
Said:
When installing Vivaldi, one can select the simplest option, not enabling mail, calendar, etc., and then after that, just not make changes to the browser. That is as "lite" as it gets.
...whether it could be done without too massive a re-factoring of the architecture of the browser.
You contradict yourself.
So a Lite version would be to remove the settings elements that are not enabled when you download Vivaldi for the first time?
It makes no sense to do that. It is enough that users who want something Lite don't enable them.
@barbudo2005 "Simplest" is not necessarily "simple." No matter what you select at install, every option and feature of Vivaldi is still available to you merely by changing a setting, and no settings are blocked or removed.
"Vivaldi Lite" advocates usually seem to want to have fewer options, fewer settings, less access to changing things - which is not a state of Vivaldi as it stands. But taking this view seriously, one has to begin to ask - what settings should Vivaldi eliminate to be a "lite" version? How to keep users from shooting themselves in the foot? Should the devs remove zoom? Work spaces? Non-deletable pinned tabs? Extension management of Start Page? Startup options? Toolbar editing? Toolbar placement? Theme settings? Half of tab options? Etc., etc. These users want fewer choices, so that they can't sabotage themselves, but which choices should one remove? In every case, you will find a user thinks "you shouldn't have given me that choice...or...these choices" But which ones which user found "too much" or "too dangerous" or "too confusing" is going to be different for each user.
So you can limit the exposed options on initial install, but once installed, you can still turn them all on again. Some users seem to object to that - and want a "lite" version like an only slightly-improved Chromium or something.
Said:
But taking this view seriously, one has to begin to ask - what settings should Vivaldi eliminate to be a "lite" version? How to keep users from shooting themselves in the foot? Should the devs remove zoom? Work spaces? Non-deletable pinned tabs? Extension management of Start Page? Startup options? Toolbar editing? Toolbar placement? Theme settings? Half of tab options? Etc., etc. These users want fewer choices, so that they can't sabotage themselves, but which choices should one remove? In every case, you will find a user thinks "you shouldn't have given me that choice...or...these choices" But which ones which user found "too much" or "too dangerous" or "too confusing" is going to be different for each user.
This statement of yours is a clear expression that this is an unreasonable request and therefore impossible to carry out. It would be impossible to please everyone.
Also that concept of being careful to keep users from shooting themselves in the foot or that they can't sabotage themselves, doesn't make sense for adults either.
Said:
Some users seem to object to that - and want a "lite" version like an only slightly-improved Chromium or something.
Indeed, for those people Chromium would be the ideal "Lite" browser, that is to say the minimum for browsing.
-
@barbudo2005 said in Restore Settings:
This statement of yours is a clear expression that this is an unreasonable request and therefore impossible to carry out.
I agree my remarks raise this question. I don't think they answer it. But they do surface the fact that designing such a version of Vivaldi would be, at the very least, fraught.