@barbudo2005 "Simplest" is not necessarily "simple." No matter what you select at install, every option and feature of Vivaldi is still available to you merely by changing a setting, and no settings are blocked or removed.

"Vivaldi Lite" advocates usually seem to want to have fewer options, fewer settings, less access to changing things - which is not a state of Vivaldi as it stands. But taking this view seriously, one has to begin to ask - what settings should Vivaldi eliminate to be a "lite" version? How to keep users from shooting themselves in the foot? Should the devs remove zoom? Work spaces? Non-deletable pinned tabs? Extension management of Start Page? Startup options? Toolbar editing? Toolbar placement? Theme settings? Half of tab options? Etc., etc. These users want fewer choices, so that they can't sabotage themselves, but which choices should one remove? In every case, you will find a user thinks "you shouldn't have given me that choice...or...these choices" But which ones which user found "too much" or "too dangerous" or "too confusing" is going to be different for each user.

So you can limit the exposed options on initial install, but once installed, you can still turn them all on again. Some users seem to object to that - and want a "lite" version like an only slightly-improved Chromium or something.