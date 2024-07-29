Mail headers?
paaljoachim
Hi
When I click the reply button to reply to a sender I will all the time see something like this header (?)
On Sunday, 28 July 2024 18:20:37 (+02:00), Gro Folkan wrote:
---> Then the original message will be seen.
In settings I turned off the Optional Mail headers
- Checkbox: Mail client identification headers
But this might be something else.
How do I remove these kinds of messages that show up on the top of the older message when I reply?
Thank you!
DoctorG Ambassador
@paaljoachim Ah. i may understand: You want to remove the header of the citation or the complete citation? There is no setting or template to remove from replies.
paaljoachim
@DoctorG said in Mail headers?:
You want to remove the header of the citation or the complete citation?
I want to remove the text that gives the time and date on top of the replied to message:
On Saturday, 27 July 2024 12:38:40 (+02:00), Gro Folkan wrote:
As I see no value in adding it.
So I keep removing it manually for every mail.
O well there is no way to remove it....yet..:)
Thanks for your reply!
Have a great day!
DoctorG Ambassador
@paaljoachim You need to delete it by hand in every reply mail.