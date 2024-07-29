Hi

When I click the reply button to reply to a sender I will all the time see something like this header (?)

On Sunday, 28 July 2024 18:20:37 (+02:00), Gro Folkan wrote:

---> Then the original message will be seen.

In settings I turned off the Optional Mail headers

Checkbox: Mail client identification headers

But this might be something else.

How do I remove these kinds of messages that show up on the top of the older message when I reply?

Thank you!