Opening multiple folders of bookmarks simultaneously?
mitchwagner
Is there a way to create a command chain that will open multiple folders of bookmarks in separate tabs simultaneously? Or accomplish that goal with another tool?
I have one set of bookmarks I check frequently during the day. I have another set that I check occasionally during the day. And a third set that I check once a day.
When I'm doing that once-a-day check, I want to also check the "occasional" bookmarks folder and "frequent" bookmarks folder. Is there a way to automate that process using Command Chain—or any other tool?
Now I just use Cmd-E and type in the folder names sequentially: "Daily," then "Occasional," then "Frequent." That's not inconvenient, but I'd like to save some keystrokes.
Thanks!
@mitchwagner Make a workspace for them, keep them there. They will only activate once you visit the workspace.
mitchwagner
@luetage Thanks, but I like to close each tab when I'm done with it. That would eliminate it from the tab group, correct?
Also, I want to reuse the tabs in the "Frequent" folder when I invoke the "occasional" folder, and reuse both those folders when I invoke the "daily" folder.
mib2berlin
@mitchwagner
Hi, I don`t think it is possible with a command chain.
I use the bookmark panel to open folders, just click on one or use the context menu if you want to open the folder in the background, for example.
Cheers, mib