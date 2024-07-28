Is there a way to create a command chain that will open multiple folders of bookmarks in separate tabs simultaneously? Or accomplish that goal with another tool?

I have one set of bookmarks I check frequently during the day. I have another set that I check occasionally during the day. And a third set that I check once a day.

When I'm doing that once-a-day check, I want to also check the "occasional" bookmarks folder and "frequent" bookmarks folder. Is there a way to automate that process using Command Chain—or any other tool?

Now I just use Cmd-E and type in the folder names sequentially: "Daily," then "Occasional," then "Frequent." That's not inconvenient, but I'd like to save some keystrokes.

Thanks!