As shown in this thread

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/99724/importing-certificate-fails?_=1722177765535

the

chrome://settings/security

page fails to import self signed certificates.

@DoctorG showed me how to use the certutil for the purpose.

And even if chrome://settings/security had worked, linking to it from the settings -> privacy and security, or at least add a note to the settings dialog would have been very helpful.

And as chrome://settings/security does not work (at least not for self signed certs) adding a chapter to settings -> privacy and security looking like below would be very helpful:

Manage Certificates

Certificates are managed through the url chrome://settings/security

If that url fails to manage your certificates you could try the certutil command line tool from the nsstools package.

To import a trusted CA certificate for use with web and mail use the command:

certutil -d sql:$HOME/.pki/nssdb -A -t "C,C,c" -n "CA mydomain.net" -i CaCertFile.pem

To import a trusted server certificate for use with web and mail use the command:

certutil -d sql:$HOME/.pki/nssdb -A -t "P,P," -n "server.mydomain.net" -i serverCertFile.pem

To list installed certificates run:

certutil -d sql:$HOME/.pki/nssdb -L

Just this text in the settings -> privacy and security would save hours for an user, and also save some time for the experienced forum helpers.