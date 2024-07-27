GUI for certificate management - Frontend for certutil
To import trusted certificates Vivaldi relies on the tool certutil.
It would have been great if the Vivaldi settings included a gui to manage certificates, like a frontend to certutil.
DoctorG Ambassador
@marlinus That worked in the past with internal page
chrome://settings/security, in section Manage Certificates.
As shown in this thread
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/99724/importing-certificate-fails?_=1722177765535
the
chrome://settings/security
page fails to import self signed certificates.
@DoctorG showed me how to use the certutil for the purpose.
And even if chrome://settings/security had worked, linking to it from the settings -> privacy and security, or at least add a note to the settings dialog would have been very helpful.
And as chrome://settings/security does not work (at least not for self signed certs) adding a chapter to settings -> privacy and security looking like below would be very helpful:
Manage Certificates
Certificates are managed through the url chrome://settings/security
If that url fails to manage your certificates you could try the certutil command line tool from the nsstools package.
To import a trusted CA certificate for use with web and mail use the command:
certutil -d sql:$HOME/.pki/nssdb -A -t "C,C,c" -n "CA mydomain.net" -i CaCertFile.pem
To import a trusted server certificate for use with web and mail use the command:
certutil -d sql:$HOME/.pki/nssdb -A -t "P,P," -n "server.mydomain.net" -i serverCertFile.pem
To list installed certificates run:
certutil -d sql:$HOME/.pki/nssdb -L
Just this text in the settings -> privacy and security would save hours for an user, and also save some time for the experienced forum helpers.
DoctorG Ambassador
@marlinus said in GUI for certificate management - Frontend for certutil:
chrome://settings/security
page fails to import self signed certificates.
Yes, Chromium core cause this.
It is advised to import certificates with the certificate manager of the used Operating System.
I fear Vivaldi devs will not program a extra certificate manager in Vivaldi.