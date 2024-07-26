@danielson said in Dropdown menu not hiding on DrAxe.com:

but my hunch is, that we have another extension issue... surprise?

You should stop guessing and just ... test and test and test.

A clean profile is in my view the first thing to do.

Then you know it's not a Vivaldi problem and can continue with the tests.

Then if you suspect an extension - clear cache, disable all extensions, restart the browser, test if problem is gone, enable one by one until the problem reappears.

In many cases with extensions, the simple act of just disabling it and restarting, then enabling it again will magically clear up any problem.

The main thing is - before you can reproduce from a clean profile, it's not a bug.