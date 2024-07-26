Solved Dropdown menu not hiding on DrAxe.com
Have tried with Firefox and Brave, which have basically all the same extensions without an issue.
https://snipboard.io/KNzQEs.jpg
Tried and tested on latest and greatest KDE Neon Plasma.
@danielson said in Dropdown menu not hiding on DrAxe.com:
but my hunch is, that we have another extension issue... surprise?
You should stop guessing and just ... test and test and test.
A clean profile is in my view the first thing to do.
Then you know it's not a Vivaldi problem and can continue with the tests.
Then if you suspect an extension - clear cache, disable all extensions, restart the browser, test if problem is gone, enable one by one until the problem reappears.
In many cases with extensions, the simple act of just disabling it and restarting, then enabling it again will magically clear up any problem.
The main thing is - before you can reproduce from a clean profile, it's not a bug.
@danielson Site issues are almost never OS-related. And almost always caused by either extensions or adblockers - or possibly stale cache which can be fixed easily with Ctrl+F5 or just clearing it.
You tagged this as
SNAPSHOTso I'm assuming this only happens in the snapshot? Have you tested in a clean profile of Stable? And a clean profile of Snapshot?
The site works fine here in Windows at least.
You also did not post your OS and version information from Help > About.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Never realized there were so many checkpoints!
Have thus far :
-cleared cookies;
-disabled all possible ad blockers;
-disabled hardware acceleration.
-not tested on clean profile yet.
Vivaldi 6.8.3381.48 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 79dc6e3dc75f1ca82759568b8aaa16287cbeedb4
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 12.6.228.28
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/126.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi
Just opened up on Windows 11 and having same issue.
Haven't checked with "clean profile" yet, but my hunch is, that we have another extension issue... surprise?
@danielson said in Dropdown menu not hiding on DrAxe.com:
Just opened up on Windows 11 and having same issue.
Not foe me with Win 11 23H2.
Check if you block with adblocker (see shield in address field) or ad/tracker-blocker or other privacy extensions.
-
All adblockers are disabled.
Even Vivaldi's.
-
Just did "clean profile" test and issue no longer exists.
Hate to have to check 20 extensions to see which one is the culprit...
@danielson Did you figure out the cause?
After executing the previous aforementioned steps + clean profile...
Pretty sure it's one of the 20 extensions.
Just haven't had time to check out which one.
So, in the meantime, either switch back to "clean profile", Firefox or Brave as needed.
-
@danielson Have you tried Ctrl+F5? Or clearing cache? Or opening dev.tools and looking if there's any errors in the Network or Console tabs?
@Pathduck - okay, just deleted cache from all time, same issue.
Not sure what to look for or do with dev.tools thing.
Down to 15 extensions and counting.
No better time for a bit of Spring cleaning, than in the Summer!
@danielson
Hi, you can use the 50% rule, disable 50% of the extensions.
If the issue is still there it is the one of the other 50% and so forth.
Cheers, mib
-
Finally found the culprit: Stylus beta extension.
Weird tho.
Have it along with regular one on Brave without issue.
Wonder why had the two installed there in the first place!
Feels like Monday today... no more beta extensions for me!
There wouldn't be a way to replace Stylus fonction in Vivaldi like Firefox does with simple setting option?
Had to ask.
-
Don't know how i overlooked this one recommended on another thread by @Pesala !
Font Changer is even better than Stylus (imho of course):
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/font-changer/obgkjikcnonokgaiablbenkgjcdbknna?hl=en-GB
No hicks on DrAxe.com page.
@danielson - forget my last post.
Font Changer has its issues too.
Sorry for going "off course".