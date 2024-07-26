Blocked Website that opens in every other browser!
-
HI Guys
Been trying for over 2 hours to access awebsite i have been using for several months in Vivaldi. I got a message that cookies were using 31.6gb so i cleared the lot to. I have logged back into every site no issues.
But 1 site www.tripit.com will not let me login the site opens but login refuses in Vivaldi. If i try on Pvt window it opens if i try in Firefox or and othe Chromium browers like Brave , Chrome or Chromium it lets me login.
I have turned off everything i can think of added to exceptions but it will not let me login. Any ideas to track down what is blocking it please
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@OsoPolar Adblocker extension? Privacy extension? Vivaldi Blocker (shield in address field)?
-
@OsoPolar hi none of those also i even been in the devloper mode removed all cache and data.
I can login to home page but soon as i go to login i get nothing but other browser let me in !
Soon as i login url changes to adding /app on end thats where it gets blocked
-
@OsoPolar, had you tried it using the Guest profile? desactivating the extensions often are not enough, because some leave scripts in the background.
-
@Catweazle works in guest profile
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@OsoPolar said in Blocked Website that opens in every other browser!:
I got a message that cookies were using 31.6gb
Where did you get this message, and how did it look? Vivaldi will not give such a message. It's also not physically possible for cookies in a browser to take up 31GB.
-
@Pathduck 3.1gb it was in vivaldi in settings it opened the cookies page and asked if i wanted remove some data
-
@OsoPolar, if it works in the guest profile, it says that some extension or setting in Vivaldi is causing this issue. The Guest profile put Vivaldi in the default settings without extensions.
-
@Catweazle i just removed ublock and dudckduck go restarted and still can get into that site!
-
I go to every page on the site no issue but soon as i hit the login and try to login i get a black page no errors nothing
-
@Pathduck is there any log i can check to see what is blocking this website ?
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@OsoPolar Open Developer Tools (F12), Network tab, reload page.
What do you see?
Try a reload with Ctrl+F5
Clear cache+cookies+storage+app.cache.
I just tried signing up for that site with a test account, no problems at all.
-
-
@Pathduck your a wizard i just pressed Ctrl+F5 it logged me in
lol
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@OsoPolar Yep, Ctrl+F5 (bypass cache reload) - used by web surfers for decades, but still a magic secret to most users apparently
Tip: When you next time encounter some "strange issue" - hit Ctrl+F5, chances are the problem will be gone.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@OsoPolar Or Ctrl+Shift+R
Better reachable with fingers of left hand.
-
@Pathduck just FYI i was trying Dev tools going to application page and using the clear data but when i am on this forum page it shuts down vivaldi not sure if its my setup or another bug i found lol
-
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@OsoPolar said in Blocked Website that opens in every other browser!:
or another bug i found lol
Yes, it's a bug. The devtools/application tab crashes the browser on some sites. It's not a Vivaldi problem, it's a Chromium bug and needs to be fixed by them (likely in Chr. 127).
If you tick "Disable cache" in devtools and do a reload page, most likely the site problem would be gone as well.