I've been getting the same error when trying to access the bbc website now for several months at https://www.bbc.co.uk/news. Very occasionally it will load only to return again after clicking a news link. I do use a VPN (Surfshark) which is permanently connected, and if I pause the connection then the BBC website will load. Re-establish the connection and it fails. What is very strange is that this is only affecting Vivaldi on the desktop (I have the latest version). If I run Safari, Chrome, Edge, Firefox etc., they all work perfectly with the VPN connected. Also if I use Vivaldi on Android phones or tablets whilst connected to the Surfshark VPN, that runs perfectly too.

Whatever the error is, it only seems to affect Vivaldi desktop on the Mac for me. I always get the error on https://www.bbc.co.uk and am having to start using Safari.

I only have Bitwarden and Honey installed as extensions, and removing those does not resolve the issue either.

The issue is affecting both the Intel dekktop and the M1 MacBook

Quick update, occasionally the error changes to

The site can't provide a secure connection

www.bbc.co.uk uses an unsupported protocol.

ERR_SSL_VERSION_OR_CIPHER MISMATCH

Unsupported protocol

The client and server don't support a common SSL protocol version or cipher suite.

Not sure if that additional information helps any.

Vivaldi 6.8.3381.48 (Stable channel) (x86_64) Revision 79dc6e3dc75f1ca82759568b8aaa16287cbeedb4 OS macOS Version 14.5 (Build 23F79) JavaScript V8 12.6.228.28 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/126.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi --flag-switches-begin --disable-quic --flag-switches-end --disable-smooth-scrolling --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi Profile Path /Users/colinwilson/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default Linker lld