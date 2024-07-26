Android start page/new tab page improvement
nellaiseemai1
The new options for start page are good. But why large space is taken for the 3 dots. I need to scroll to see the speed dials why "customize your start page" pop up prompt is always on? Its easy to click it when I actually intended to click a speed dial near to it!!
@nellaiseemai1 You can disable the customization overlay button in the three dots menu. Select “customize startpage” and disable the slider besides “customize start page button.” In my case there isn’t as much space at top, might be device dependent. Your whole interface (text, elements) looks large and therefore everything is quite narrow. You have 6 speed dials visible, I can see 9 without scrolling.
nellaiseemai1
Thanks that was fast and helpful. I removed the customize start page prompt. Yes.. that 3 dot takes up at least one speed dial list for me. I'm switching phone soon. Hope it adopts better there. Thanks again.